Crisis Center of West Texas reaches 1-year-old anniversary with Louise Wood Angel House

The 16,000-square foot shelter is double the size of the previous building and sheltered 265 survivors and children in 2019, according to information released in the April newsletter for the agency.

So far this year, the agency has housed 110 survivors and children and provided services to 291 survivors through March and executive director Lorie Dunnam said that having an expanded facility has made a world of difference in the current environment.

“The primary impact for the community has been no waiting list,” Dunnam said. “Prior to this shelter being opened, we would have that waiting list from time to time. Domestic violence is an absolute emergency and a life-threatening situation so we’re able to save lives by not having that list.”

Dunnam added that one of the additional benefits of expanding the shelter to its present capacity of 61 beds was to ensure all the survivors and children had their own private bathroom. The previous facility only had three community bathrooms for everyone to share which meant having that extra personal space was more difficult to come by.

“Every single room has that private bathroom,” she said. “It’s so much better and gives more dignity and room to recover in an environment when you’re not confined as closely.”

Being able to provide that safe haven for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault has taken on an even greater importance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dunnam said that while the number of people needing shelter has remained steady, those that need services such as counseling and case management have increased. The agency stated that it saw a 37 percent increase compared to the same three-month period in 2019. Looking ahead, the agency currently projects that if “CCWTX continues to serve clients at the same rate throughout the year, nearly 1,200 survivors will walk through our doors in 2020.”

One of the challenges that Dunnam is finding during the uncertain time is to make sure that those who need those services have the information available to them with or without technology.

“The biggest challenge is the comfort level of the survivor,” she said. “Not everyone has access to internet or maybe they aren’t as savvy with it or they’re just not comfortable doing something remotely.”

In order to bridge that technology gap, Dunnam says that the agency has partnered with Meals on Wheels to provide information pamphlets to those who may not know about them.

The agency has also taken precautions like many other services and businesses have taken on in recent weeks that include more staff working remotely.

With more financial strain as well due to the pandemic, Dunnam said the top priority remains to keeping the shelter open and encourages those who can to donate to the cause.

“We have done some creative things with staffing during the COVID crisis in order to keep our doors open,” she said. “Keeping the shelter open is our first priority. It is a large facility that takes a lot to manage. We have never interrupted our shelter services and we continue to provide everything as we have before.”