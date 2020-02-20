  • February 20, 2020

MOTRAN, GAIN hold lunch, panel in Midland - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MOTRAN, GAIN hold lunch, panel in Midland

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> MOTRAN website

>> GAIN website

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:09 pm

MOTRAN, GAIN hold lunch, panel in Midland

The Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance Inc. and Grow America’s Infrastructure Now held a luncheon and panel to discuss the Permian Basin’s role in the American energy resurgence Thursday at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum in Midland.

More than 50 people attended the event including community members, elected officials and some district 11 candidates to hear a panel discussion featuring different experts from the GAIN Coalition.

MOTRAN President James Beauchamp welcomed the attendees and introduced GAIN speakers before attendees lined up for a plate of catered barbecue and returned to their seats.

GAIN strategic advisor and Retired Major General James “Spider” Marks, GAIN spokesperson Craig Stevens and geologist and oilfield services expert Bill Godsey sat at a table in front of the audience and spoke on energy, natural gas, and oil in the Permian Basin and the areas importance as one of the largest energy producers in the world.

Stevens said that as a republican, he believes energy should be a bipartisan issue and expressed his worries watching Democratic Presidential Candidates talk about shuttering in U.S. Energy development.

“That would really impact places like the Permian,” he said it’s, “such a big component of the local economy, but also impact our national security.”

Beauchamp said in an interview that MOTRAN has held multiple Permian Basin Coalition meetings throughout the years as a regional outreach to leaders and to share information about production and growth in the Permian Basin. He spoke on the improvements that need to be made to have a “robust energy economy.”

“If we’re gonna continue to grow and affect geopolitics worldwide and make the world a better place,” he said. “We’re gonna need a few road improvements out here, we’re gonna need a few pipelines, we’re gonna need a few more electric wires,” he said.

“We’ve got to grow our infrastructure,” he said. “Because we’re shortchanging the rest of the nation, world, but more importantly, we’re reducing our own quality of life if we don’t.”

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 4:09 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
39°
Humidity: 66%
Winds: ENE at 11mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 27°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 20s.

friday

weather
High 49°/Low 38°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 63°/Low 46°
Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]