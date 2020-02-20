MOTRAN, GAIN hold lunch, panel in Midland

The Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance Inc. and Grow America’s Infrastructure Now held a luncheon and panel to discuss the Permian Basin’s role in the American energy resurgence Thursday at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum in Midland.

More than 50 people attended the event including community members, elected officials and some district 11 candidates to hear a panel discussion featuring different experts from the GAIN Coalition.

MOTRAN President James Beauchamp welcomed the attendees and introduced GAIN speakers before attendees lined up for a plate of catered barbecue and returned to their seats.

GAIN strategic advisor and Retired Major General James “Spider” Marks, GAIN spokesperson Craig Stevens and geologist and oilfield services expert Bill Godsey sat at a table in front of the audience and spoke on energy, natural gas, and oil in the Permian Basin and the areas importance as one of the largest energy producers in the world.

Stevens said that as a republican, he believes energy should be a bipartisan issue and expressed his worries watching Democratic Presidential Candidates talk about shuttering in U.S. Energy development.

“That would really impact places like the Permian,” he said it’s, “such a big component of the local economy, but also impact our national security.”

Beauchamp said in an interview that MOTRAN has held multiple Permian Basin Coalition meetings throughout the years as a regional outreach to leaders and to share information about production and growth in the Permian Basin. He spoke on the improvements that need to be made to have a “robust energy economy.”

“If we’re gonna continue to grow and affect geopolitics worldwide and make the world a better place,” he said. “We’re gonna need a few road improvements out here, we’re gonna need a few pipelines, we’re gonna need a few more electric wires,” he said.

“We’ve got to grow our infrastructure,” he said. “Because we’re shortchanging the rest of the nation, world, but more importantly, we’re reducing our own quality of life if we don’t.”