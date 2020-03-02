Quick Hits Mar.2

Banquet of Hope

Catholic Charities Odessa has scheduled the annual Banquet of Hope from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St.

Featured guest speaker will be Vietnam veteran, former DAV Commander Roberto “Bobby” Barrera.

The event is to raise awareness and funds to continue the mission of Catholic Charities Odessa, but will also showcase the stories of individuals who overcame odds to provide a better way of life for themselves with the guidance of CCO.

Individual tickets are $50.

Go online for tickets or more information.

MOSC celebration

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled a Rodgers & Hammerstein Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Featuring stars include: Sarah Jane McMahon, Gary Mauer and William Michals. Broadway tunes include “Climb Every Mountain,” “Oklahoma,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” and “All The Things You Are” and many more.

Tickets are $30-$50.

For more information, call 800-514-3849.

Passport Fair

Ector County District Clerk’s Office, 300 N. Grant Ave, Room 301, has scheduled a Passport Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28.

Appointments are required.

To make an appointment or for more information, call 498-4290 or email District.Clerk@ectorcountytx.gov.

Spring Fling

The Red Hat Society local chapters will present a Regional Red Hat Spring Fling April 18 at the MGM Eleganté Hotel, 801 Avenue Q, Lubbock. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The event will include entertainment by Mike Pritchard and Sweet Adeline's, a fashion show, raffle baskets, 50/50 Raffle, door prizes, awards, vendors and much more.

Registration fee is $30 through March 31.

To register or for information, call Sandy Craven 806-438-5863 or Patsy Cardona 806-787-1038.

