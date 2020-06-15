  • June 15, 2020

Event focus is Japanese culture

    Midessanime, a three-day event coming to the Permian Basin in August, is designed to be family-friendly with a focus on Japanese culture, fashion and, of course, anime.

View all 4 images in gallery.

By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Anime fans can indulge in their favorite series and cosplay as their favorite characters at Midessanime, a three-day event coming to the Permian Basin in August.

Billed as an anime hotel convention, Josh Wilson, owner of event organizer Fandom Events, said it should not be confused with a comic con, which includes other genres such as science fiction and fantasy.

“An anime hotel convention consists of primarily staying onsite at the venue,” said Wilson, whose company has produced up to eight shows a year in Texas and Oklahoma. “Programming is not quite 24 hours a day, but it’s close enough that it’s really not feasible to just stop in for an hour or two and expect to get the full experience.”

Wilson added that Midessanime is designed to be family-friendly and age-appropriate, while comic cons can tend to be more adult-oriented.

“This is an all-ages event,” he said. “This is a hyper-specific market audience for people who are into Japanese animation. If you’ve been to a comicon and liked it, there’s a 99 percent chance you’ll really love an anime convention.

“The focus is on Japanese culture, Japanese fashion, Japanese illustration and particularly the anime market.”

A full list of events, code of conduct and policies are available at the event’s website (www.midessanime.com).

Midessanime is scheduled for Aug. 14-16 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center. Memberships may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/y6wm63rw with packages ranging from VIP for $99 to Weekend ($40), day and virtual ($35 each) to children ages 5-12 for $15. One child 4 and under will be admitted free with every membership and discounts are offered for active emergency responders and military.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wilson said, physical memberships are limited to 1,500 attendees.

“The short version is we’re limiting the attendance at Midessanime until we hear differently from the governor,” Wilson said. “Unless they lift it, we will cap that to insure that there is less than 25 percent capacity for the Marriott.

“We’ve been working with federal, state and local authorities and the Marriott itself. The vendor hall, where most of the traffic is typically elbow-to-elbow, will have an attendance cap where the room capacity has been lowered and also traffic flows one way. I don’t know if that’s anything any convention’s done before.”

Wilson said that similar events held in Lubbock and Amarillo showed there was enough demand in the Permian Basin to warrant a show here.

“We just kept getting a lot of feedback and responses from people in Midland and Odessa to bring a show down there,” he said. “We were approached by the Odessa Marriott, which at that time was still being constructed. We felt like they were a good fit to showcase what a big-city anime hotel convention feels like without having to drive to San Antonio, Austin, Houston or Dallas.

“Over the past 30 years, that has been the situation for those of us who are into Japanese animation, illustration and fashion. That’s been our only choice, honestly. If we wanted to attend these events in the past, we just headed off in the car and had to drive for hours on end.”

