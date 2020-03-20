Counseling sessions take backseat to coronavirus

While the coronavirus outbreak has seen a surge in the anxiety levels of people in the Permian Basin, they are less likely to seek help in addressing their concerns, according to K.C. Blackketter of Agape Counseling Services of West Texas.

Blackketter said fear of contracting the virus has actually led to many people backing out of counseling sessions as they look to avoid public contact.

“We know that the need’s increased,” said Blackketter, who is a licensed professional counselor, “and yet we and other counseling agencies we talk to have experienced an increase in cancellations because of peoples’ fears.”

And it’s a situation that can quickly become counterproductive, Blackketter said.

“The level of anxiety hasn’t peaked,” he said. “If anything, we expect it to get worse.”

Blackketter said the first step is getting over the aversion to a face-to-face meeting with a counselor and that there are options available.

“They can come in and see us one-on-one, yes,” he said. “It’s not this way with everybody, but at Agape we also have teletherapy abilities where we can go through a secure line similar to Skype and have face-to-face through the internet.”

Blackketter, who is a founding counselor with Agape of West Texas and also handles community connections, said he has noticed an increase in anxiety levels as the virus has spread.

“Part of it is due to the physical aspect of catching a disease, catching the coronavirus,” he said. “People that are older are certainly more concerned about that. In addition to that, there’s a lot of anxiety in regards to the economic fallout. Businesses are having to shut down and there’s anticipation of layoffs, perhaps even bankruptcies and things such as that.

“All of that’s in relation to the coronavirus. Then when you combine that with the anxiety because of changes in the oil industry, with the drop in oil prices and how that’s impacting oil companies, we’re going to see that jump in vivid ways in the next several weeks.

“There’s a lot of anxiety out there. I don’t know exactly how it’s going to play out, but I know we’re still going to be around. We just have to work through it.”

Blackketter said it is imperative that people remain calm since the situation is really just in its beginning stages.

“They need to avoid obsessing over the news and social media and pace themselves on that,” he said. “It’s OK to be aware of what’s going on, but we’re just getting a tidal wave of negative information, sensationalized information. We need to be careful about that.

“Another thing is they need to maintain some positive connections. In addition to the anxiety of the situation, there’s also the isolation component. They need to maintain connections with people. Maybe they’re not going out and visiting and running around with their friends, but at least use FaceTime, Skype, keep in touch with grandkids, friends, neighbors, things such as that. Try to live as normal as possible.”

To these ends, Blackketter has developed a checklist to help people better deal with their feelings as the situation evolves:

>> 1. Remind yourself the sky is NOT falling. Even when the Coronavirus does show up in our communities, it is not the end of the world. Health care professionals will respond appropriately. Recovery will be the overwhelming norm.

>> 2. Some people are feeding off the current “panic” even when unfounded. Some people like the adrenaline rush of roller coasters and horror films. Some people by nature are susceptible to drama, phobias, and fearmongering. The media often sensationalizes because news sells, and bad news sells even better.

>> 3. Change and uncertainty encourages anxiety. This is normal. Routines will be upset. Finances will be impacted. Health concerns will be exacerbated. Coping skills will be tested. All this and more increases stress, but it does not have to undo us. We are a resilient people. If you don’t believe this, talk to an older person who remembers the Depression, World War II, the nuclear threat of the Cold War, measles and polio outbreaks, droughts and tornadoes, and even the oil busts of recent history. We have survived many threats in the past, both real and imagined.

>> 4. When tested we have a resource that has proven faithful throughout the ages. That resource is relationship. We come together as families and communities to encourage, assist, and conquer. If you are lacking in this type of support network, we recommend you find a good house of worship. There you will find others sharing and caring with a supernatural strength. This leads us to the other kind of relationship that is faithful in times of challenge. That relationship is with God Almighty and it is a gift by faith to anyone regardless of past misdeeds.

>> 5. We can have hope amid chaos.