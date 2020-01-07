  • January 7, 2020

Big Bend Seminar Series underway - Odessa American: Local News

Big Bend Seminar Series underway

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:37 pm

Posted: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 5:37 pm

ALPINE Residents of West Texas are invited to attend a free series of seminars on energy development in the Big Bend. The seminar series is designed to engage a broad constituency of Big Bend community members to better inform them on recent energy projections, potential impacts on communities and conservation values, and to develop creative strategies to conserve the unique resources and communities of the region.

There are four seminars scheduled in early 2020. Several fall 2020 seminars are also in the works. The seminar series is sponsored in part by Respect Big Bend Coalition, Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation, Permian Basin Area Foundation, the Meadows Foundation, Still Water Foundation, and the Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University.

The seminar series will be held at the Espino Conference Center at Sul Ross State University in Alpine from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm.

Jan. 15

Topic: Is Energy Development Coming to the Big Bend? Understanding the Latest Energy Projections and a Novel Approach to Reducing the Impacts of Energy Sprawl.

Keynote: Marilu Hastings, Cynthia and George Mitchell Foundation; and Michael Young, Bureau of Economic Geology-UT Austin.

Feb. 5

Topic: The Potential Impacts to the Communities of Energy Development: What to Expect and How to Prepare.

Keynote: David Iannelli, Hudson Pacific; Mike Teague, Adamantine Energy.

March 18

Topic: Development by Design: Where Energy and Conservation Meet.

Keynote: Joe Kiesecker, The Nature Conservancy of Texas; Melinda Taylor, UT-Austin.

April 22

Topic: The Case for the Trans-Pecos: Texas’ Last Frontier.

Keynote: Roel Lopez, Texas A&M Natural Resources Institute; Louis Harveson, Borderlands Research Institute at Sul Ross State University.

