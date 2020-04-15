Comptroller announces new sales tax holiday for emergency preparation

Hegar urged residents in a press release to either shop online or practice social distancing measures as described by the CDC due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead, and so it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies,” said Hegar in a press release.

Qualifying items that are able to be purchased tax free include household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75, hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300, and portable generators priced at less than $3,000.

It does not include masks or other personal protection equipment.

The release also stated that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges for online purchases are part of the sales price and that the delivery charge is taxable if the item itself is taxable.

A full list of items that may be purchased tax free is available at the Comptroller’s website.