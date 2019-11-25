Big 12 official is longtime Odessan

Football is challenging not just for the players and coaches but also for the officials and the higher you go in the sport, the tougher it gets.

Officiating at the Division 1 level in the Big 12 and Mountain West conferences since 2011, Charles Edward “Eddy” Shelton Jr. says it is an amalgam of contradictory elements as the vociferous remonstrations he gets from coaches and fans are more than balanced by the big game atmospheres, the camaraderie in his eight-man crew and the satisfaction derived from a hard job well done.

“It takes you from the highest highs to the lowest lows,” said the 57-year-old native Odessan who has been the Ector County Precinct 1 commissioner since 2014. “It’s the thrill of the competition, just performing and competing out there. Officiating is a team sport. We all work together and we get to see places we wouldn’t normally go. I do love it.”

Motivated by his friend Mark Windham, who is also now a Division 1 official, Shelton began officiating junior high and high school games in 1995 and was a D-2 official in the Lone Star Conference before graduating to D-1.

Asked how he handles his various interests, which include the ownership of Dennard Electric Co. and Apple Electric Contracting, he said, “By using my leadership skills.

“I have good, strong staffs working with me. I give everyone their own tasks to complete and manage and be sure they get it done.”

Shelton took an associate degree at Odessa College after playing cornerback for the Odessa Bronchos and graduating in 1981. He and his wife Teresa have two children and five grandchildren.

He takes his leadership onto the gridiron as the mic’d-up “white hat,” or referee, who works behind the offensive backfield, supervising the head linesman, line judge, back judge, side judge, field judge, center judge and umpire, who, working right behind the defensive line, has the most dangerous assignment.

They called the Iowa State-Kansas game last Saturday and are going to Air Force-Wyoming this weekend.

Referring to his umpire, Scott Tiefer of Las Vegas, Shelton said, “My umpire got rolled during the Hawaii-San Jose State game last week in Honolulu.

“I saw him tumbling and asked, ‘Scottie, are you OK?’ And he jumped up with a smile on his face and both thumbs up. Hawaii won 42-40 and there were no punts in the game.

“The funnest game we’ve done this season was Texas-Kansas. Texas kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. There was a big crowd and it was a beautiful day in Austin, just a perfect football setting and a well-played game by both teams.

“They don’t have defense in the Big 12. They just run offense and it happens fast and furious. You have to be ready for anything.”

Shelton said learning to call games with confidence was similar to learning to fly. “I’d jab the rudders and my instructor would say, ‘Quit jabbing them, easy pressure,’” he said.

“All of a sudden, I didn’t realize I was doing it. It became natural. It’s the same with football. You practice it enough times and it becomes second nature.”

With an official typically running seven miles per game and the games averaging three hours and 14 minutes, Shelton said they must be in good shape and motivated to function at a high level until the last whistle. His crew also includes men from Baton Rouge, La., Jackson, Miss., Tucson, Ariz., Stillwater and Oklahoma City, Okla., Denton and Houston.

One of his favorite experiences was helping to officiate the 2014 FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) game between North Dakota State and Illinois State in which current day Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz led NDSU to victory.

Asked who were the best quarterbacks whose games he’s called, Shelton listed Wentz along with Derek Carr of Fresno State, Kellen Moore of Boise State and Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray of Oklahoma. “Moore and Mayfield were the smartest and Murray was the fastest dude I’d ever seen,” he said.

Carr is now the Oakland Raiders’ quarterback while Moore is the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and Mayfield and Murray quarterback the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals.

“I work with the quarterbacks and talk to them throughout the game,” Shelton said. “I tell them how many timeouts are left and what down it is. If they’re slow getting onto the field, I’ll say, ‘Hey, the clock’s running, you need to hurry!’”

He said there is always a shortage of junior high and high school officials for football and other sports and he encouraged anyone who has an interest to call Gary Speed of the Texas Association of Sports Officials at 432-536-7644.

Windham says Shelton “is a good West Texas guy who would you the shirt off his back to help you out.

“Eddy is an outgoing, caring person and a great family guy,” said Windham, co-owner of an advertising company. “He does a great job with the guys in his crew and does Bible studies to pull them together.”

Investor Toby Eoff, Shelton’s friend since the first grade, said he “has always been a standout in a crowd.

“We were usually on opposite sides of things,” Eoff said. “He’d pick a team and I’d pick a team. Eddy has always had that trait of wanting to lead with the ability to relate to people and motivate them. You don’t get on that level of officiating without being intelligent and thinking on your feet.”

Eoff said Shelton has maintained his activities through back problems that necessitated surgery.

The commissioner said sports and business augment each other. “The things I learned in leadership as a business owner helped me on the football field and the training in officiating football helped me in my businesses,” he said.

“It’s amazing how they complement each other. You learn how to read situations and read people, anticipate and identify. When I’m talking to a coach who is irate and screaming because he doesn’t agree with a call or a non-call, there is a line they can cross and once they cross it, it costs them 15 yards. They have a lot greater leeway if they stay on their side of the sideline, but they can’t come onto my field and use any demonstrative gesture at me or throw their clipboard down.”

Shelton said profanity is overlooked so long as it’s not directed at him or another official. He has never thrown a coach out of a game.

He said Division 1 players “are big, strong and fast, but they typically show respect.

“Athletics instills respect and teamwork and prepares them for the future, the real world when they’ll have to work alongside other people,” said Shelton, who travels with his wife and makes $3,700 per game but pays his own expenses. “It helps them tremendously.

“The players are a direct reflection of their coach like Les Miles at Kansas, who is a hoot. He is so funny and so calm on the field, in the locker room and in his office. He’s a genuine guy.

“We don’t want to miss anything and we don’t want to interfere with the outcome of a game. There are almost 200 plays per game and you have to be mentally focused throughout the game.”

He said the new penalties for targeting or deliberately hitting an opponent’s helmet with one’s own helmet have changed the game and that the Big 12 in the off-season will consider penalizing offensive players for targeting.

Talking to the crew in what he describes as his “narration,” Shelton calls the downs and says things like “ball’s gone” when a pass is thrown and “play’s over” when a run is stacked up at the line. He watches a man on the sideline called “the red hat,” who signals for media timeouts by crossing his arms.

“I point to the ground, signaling that I’ll call it after the next play,” he said.

Shelton said pressure helps him to concentrate and enables him to perform better. “I don’t ask for it, but I don’t shy away from it, either,” the Crossroads Fellowship member said.

“My faith helps. My belief in Christ is that I can do all things through him. We talk about how God is using us and how he has prepared us for this and how we can rely on him. I don’t fold. I thrive more and am able to gather my energy and focus my thoughts, just kick it into gear.”