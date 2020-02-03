Shrimpfest cook ready for fundraiser

For nearly the last two decades, Gabe Grewell has either held the position of head chef or helped cook various shrimp dishes for the Ellen Noël Art Museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Grewell and his fellow cooks prepare the dishes that will be served during the 34th annual Shrimpfest Fundraiser from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum Building G.

The 53-year-old Odessa native said it’s a special opportunity to help the Ellen Noël Art Museum raise funds for the year and cook for the people attending the annual event.

“It’s gratifying to volunteer and to help the community,” Grewell said Monday morning. “For us to come together in one night and raise so much money, it’s a yearlong effort that culminates in one evening.”

Sandra Blaydes, who is serving as chairperson for Shrimpfest for the third time, said she expects around 1,200 people and to serve 1,000 pounds of shrimp. There will also be around 150 volunteers at the event.

In addition to the prepared shrimp dishes, attendees will be able to buy raffle tickets to win various prizes, including name-brand purses. There will also be a silent and live auction during the fundraiser.

“We have tons of volunteers and they always help us out,” Blaydes said. “It’s just a fun and exciting time.”

Grewell is a member of Odessa’s Chuck Wagon Gang, which allows Shrimpfest to use its facilities on the grounds of the Ector County Coliseum.

Since he’s been cooking at Shrimpfest for nearly 20 years, Grewell said he doesn’t get nervous anymore. Grewell said the shrimp is prepared in the Chuck Wagon Gang building and then taken to Building G through the Ector County Coliseum parking lot.

“There are a lot of times that you think it’s not going to happen. We aren’t going to make it,” Grewell said with a smile. “I know it always comes together and people step up and then right at the last second we take the food over and it’s done. It’s a neat effort and a neat fundraiser.”

Blaydes said the art museum is free and open to the public.

However, people can sign up for membership and receive additional benefits.

Other than Shrimpfest, the art museum will have two more fundraisers throughout the year.

The other fundraisers are a clay shoot in August and West Texas Fest that includes a cornhole tournament, country music, Texas beer, spirit tasting and food trucks.

“It’s exciting that we offer exhibits that come and go free to the public,” Blaydes said. “Part of the reason we are able to do that is Shrimpfest, grants and funding.”