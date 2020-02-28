Quick Hits Feb. 28

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Dance Explosion

Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Dance Explosion at 6:30 p.m. today and at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $10.

For more information, email Kristin.Carter@ectorcountyisd.org.

Trash Clean Up Day

West Odessa Trash Clean Up Day has been scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Utility District grounds, 1039 N. Moss Ave.

Large bulk dumping, couches, mattresses, box springs and automotive batteries for recycling will be accepted.

No liquids or paint.

Food trucks will be on-site.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w7g6n5l

Rainwater Harvesting

Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Rainwater Harvesting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Household Hazardous Waste classroom, 814 W. 42nd St. The event is free and open to the public. To register, email aangeles@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/uvn7vkw

Citizenship Fair

The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Citizenship Fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Midland College Cogdell Learning Center, 201 W. Florida Ave., Midland.

Learn about the process of gaining U.S. citizenship. There will also be informational booths, demonstrations in English and in Spanish, a mock citizenship interview and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.

For more information, call -686-4910 or email achaparro@midland.edu.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/w8zr6e5