MCH uses variety of ways to recruit

A combination of visiting schools, word of mouth and social media helps Medical Center Hospital recruit physicians and nurses.

Tina Leal, vice president of community and physician relations, said a lot of existing doctors provide help with recruitment. Leal added that there are six to seven doctors who are part of the recruitment team and help vet physician candidates, which makes it easier for her because they know people who are working with candidates.

“They have people that they know that might be looking for job, so they’ve been very, very helpful in doing that for us. That’s kind of been one of our main things. We take a look at their CVs, their resumes. We look at that making sure that the schools all check out, that they’ve graduated through an ACGME school and completed their residency or fellowship and we then send those out to other physicians who are part of the recruitment team …” Leal said.

ACGME stands for Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.

Leal said there are some specialties that are difficult to recruit because there are so few residents coming out of them like ophthalmology and vascular surgery.

Leal said they have started including spouses in the interview process.

“… I actually took the initiative of actually touring the spouse. I’m born and raised here in Odessa, so I will actually tour them around Odessa, show them the different places, the schools because that’s what a lot of them want to know about, the schools. They want to know where can I go shopping? What are the restaurants? So I’ve been showing (them) a lot of that. I think that’s been very successful with the spouses because they feel like they’re getting special treatment as well,” Leal said.

Before joining MCH six years ago, Leal said she was with Texas Tech as director and designated institutional officer.

“… Then I transitioned to the hospital about six years (ago). I worked in the medical staff office. Working with 400-plus physicians was a way for me to transition now to this position,” Leal said.

She added that she has seen physicians still working toward their specialty and those who are just starting their careers at the hospital.

“There is a lot of competition for physicians, but there is a lot of business, a lot of opportunities. This hospital, we support 17 other counties, so there are so many opportunities for these physicians. … (If) they want the business, they’ve got it,” Leal said.

She noted that they are always trying to plan ahead. Leal said her calendar was booked through January and into February.

“We’re lining up providers. We do at least two to three a week, which is a lot — bringing in providers; doing interviews and taking them and showing them around so it’s constant,” Leal said. “For instance, anesthesia — we advertise through GasWork.com. All these groups have these little areas, so we put ads out there to let them know we have eight openings for CRNAs (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists) and then we have one or two of our CRNAs who help us out by word of mouth. They go on Facebook. They have their own CRNA group. They help us in advertising. That’s been really great. We get in resumes or CVs constantly that way.”

She said the hospital also has worked with Merritt Hawkins, a recruiting firm, for help attracting the big specialties. Leal said MCH also works with Texas Tech to fill physician spots.

“I work with the Texas Tech PA (physician assistant) group to let them know we have some positions for the mid-levels, or the allied health professionals,” Leal said.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said they have taken a creative approach to filling openings for nurses. They will reach out to people who have applied in the past or that they have seen online that haven’t applied but have put their resume out there.

“So we’ll do a lot of cold calls. HR really supports us with that. We go to all of the nursing schools every semester and we talk to them about positions that they would qualify for in that particular semester. … At their fourth semester, we go out there and we give them an incentive offer,” Timmons said.

“We’ve put together a package to … make coming to Medical Center a little bit more enticing, such as free meals for a year here while they’re working, free Mission Fitness membership for a year. We give them a scrub allowance. In that package, they get a new stethoscope. We have a housing stipend for them, and then of course, depending on if they’re an RN or an LVN they have a particular sign-on bonus. We put all of that together in an effort to just make work as a whole a little bit more enticing,” Timmons said.

“We’ve done a couple of job fairs. We did those to try that avenue just to kind of reach out to people across the area, and the new mail-out different flyers; things like that. The other options we have for recruitment is, of course, every specialty within nursing has a professional website so we will recruit on those, within the nursing magazines; anything that’s going to go out of state and nationwide to the nursing staff across the board,” she added.

A staffing advisory committee, required by law, helped devise the incentive package.

“… They’re the ones that actually have given us the majority of all the ideas from a new stethoscope all the way to loan repayment. That’s part of the package that as long as you’re working here we’ll help you with your student loans. …,” Timmons said.

Social media also has helped recruit nurses because it allows one person to reach many.

They can also use agency staff and have partnered with STAT staffing for when they need a variety of nurses.

“… We also have the ability to use a head hunter for specific positions that we might be having a hard time recruiting for; for instance your surgical nursing; your critical care nursing staff; those people that you really want to recruit the experience because that’s a growing need …,” Timmins said.

Timmins said attracting nurses for labor and delivery is always difficult and there is a growing trend of people not wanting to work on the general medical surgical floors and wanting to go straight into specialty care.

“If we hire you, we’ll train you. It’s always good to start on a med surg floor, but not everybody does that. Some people go directly into critical care or surgical. It’s all just really based on openings anymore than it is a ladder base,” Timmons said.

She said MCH has a close relationship with Texas Tech, University of Texas Permian Basin and Odessa College.

“Within our nursing education department, we have a dedicated student liaison so she is responsible for building those relationships, getting us into the doors, making sure those students are set for the clinical time that they need and they’re getting what they need out of those clinicals,” Timmons said, “because if they’re not having a good clinical experience, they’re not going to want to work here so we make a huge effort to meet with those students after clinical and find what worked, what didn’t, who was helpful, who wasn’t, so that we can coach those individuals and make sure that they’re really getting what they need out of clinicals.”

She noted that MCH has about a 98 percent intern stay rate.

“We range from 20 to 30 of those in their semesters and so that way we’re training them up to be staff on top of their clinical time. It kind of puts them a step ahead in regard to knowing the system and developing relationships and things like that so we do have a very good rate of keeping our interns that have actually been trained here at the hospital,” Timmons said.