Jail expansion operational, doubles capacity

It’s a different world inside the Ector County Detention Center where the recently opened $20-million expansion has almost doubled capacity and has allowed hundreds of inmates to be brought home from around the state.

The long, lonesome hallways with beige walls and wide aqua stripes along the ceilings and baseboards are peopled by occasional small groups of detention officers and inmates in white uniforms with green stripes, indicating that they are high-risk.

In a May 19 walking tour, Jail Administrator Steven McNeill said the inmates average two or three fights a day and once or twice a month assault detention officers, resulting in third-degree felony charges of assaulting a public servant.

The new 61,716-square-foot facility houses members of the West Texas Bloods, Crips, Aryan Circle, Aryan Brotherhood, Latin Kings and Mexican Mafia gangs who sometimes must be kept separate. It has had a man who identified with ISIS and it houses psychotics who grit their teeth to refuse medications and smear feces on the walls.

Asked then if becoming a DO is serious business, Capt. McNeill said, “Yes, sir, it is.”

Starting at $23.23 an hour, he said, “A lot of our applicants used to work in the oilfield and were faced with that challenge of job security.

“Some aspire to be street officers and others want to advance in the detention center. There are a lot of opportunities to make a career of it.”

McNeill said Sheriff Mike Griffis and he had been encouraged by the new hires and the dozens of applications they’d received from prospective detention officers.

There had been enough that most of the nearly 300 inmates who had been out-sourced to other counties had been brought home with plans to return the remaining 118 within a few weeks.

That’ll save Ector County about $2.3 million a year and see the expansion pay for itself in eight to 10 years.

Walking through the maximum-security expansion area, Capt. McNeill said the old 135,220-square-foot jail has a capacity of 667 inmates and the new one 412 for a total of 1,079.

With the Texas Commission on Jail Standards requiring one jailer for each 48 men and women inmates, 12 new guards were starting work May 26 to bring the staff to 143 and the applications of 40 aspirants were being processed. The DOs get two weeks of training and work with a training officer for two weeks till going to work on their own with monthly evaluations. Typically, they walk nine to 10 miles a day on the job.

They’re taught to recognize potential suicides, de-escalate tensions by talking in a certain way and thwart the con games of system-wise inmates, among other things.

However, the county commissioners’ April 14 hiring freeze will leave the jobs of 40 DOs temporarily unfilled along with those of eight booking clerks, two nurses and a secretary.

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is not accepting new inmates, so they’re backing up in county jails statewide,” McNeill said.

Inmates in blue were helping Summit Food employees by cleaning the big stainless steel-bedecked kitchen while orange-clad men waited to deliver the meals on trays.

Men in black and white are low-risk prisoners who are allowed to work outside, mowing grass and cleaning the grounds south of town off the west side of U.S. 385. Inmates in orange also clean restrooms, take out trash and sanitize cells. Most wear the khaki of minimum and medium-security inmates.

Women, of whom there were 104 May 19, also wear blue and “are kept separate by sight and sound,” McNeill said.

Asked if there had been any problems with the expansion, he said there were plumbing issues in some cells that a sub-contractor was working on.

He hopes to have murals of the American and Texas flags painted on the walls.

Griffis said the other counties would only take the better-behaved inmates and those who didn’t have serious medical problems.

“We are no longer sending inmates out and some of those we have sent, like those in Burnet County, are paper-ready, which means they are ready to be transferred to prison once the TDCJ opens back up,” Griffis said.

“This will relieve our contract services budget and be more convenient in terms of court appearances and visitations by attorneys as well as family members. We’re hoping the jail population doesn’t grow more than expected and we will be OK for another 10 to 15 years.”

Griffis said city and county officers average arresting 25 to 40 people per day on weekdays and 40-50 on Saturdays and Sundays.

e said the expansion may even let Ector County start housing inmates from other counties and the U.S. Marshals Service and bring in the same kind of money it has sending out.

Most prisoners are housed in multiple-occupancy areas for eight men with Smart Communications screens and keyboards where from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day they may peruse the legal library or send emails to family members and jail staff members. They may also watch TV.

There are four recreation yards in the old and new jails where DOs are particularly chary of fights. The capacity in each yard is 48.

The old and new jails have 650 cameras, but McNeill said there is no substitute for personal observation.

Inmates on high-alert suicide watches have guards in the cells with them 24-7, mostly to be sure they don’t strangle themselves.

“We have a mental health staff and 21 trained mental health officers,” the administrator said. “The inmates can get real creative, hiding in different areas where we might not see them.

“Some cut their wrists, but most use a ligature around the neck. If they say they want to die or they engage in self-destructive behavior, we move them to a violence prevention cell and take away certain items.”

There are four visitation areas with capacities of seven on each side, including attorneys who may meet with their clients in private rooms, and there are four disciplinary areas for up to eight prisoners each who may have been fighting or who are recovering from medical problems.

McNeill said the expansion was built by the general contractor, Cooper Construction of Odessa, to prevent escapes like the ones in 2007 when two men broke through three levels of ceiling with a broom handle and were on the loose for a few hours till recaptured. The ceiling is now 12 inches of concrete.

The cells are constantly inspected visually and color-coded lights outside show how recently they’ve been cleared.

The DOs average confiscating only four to five shanks, or crude knives, annually, owing to the policy of prohibiting materials inside the jail that they could be made from; but the officers find contraband on a daily basis like strings made from uniforms and blankets to make “fishing lines” and send messages from cell to cell.

The prohibition of metal is enforced with the help of a very sensitive metal detector that alerts to things as small as a staple in a pocket or a razor blade in a book.

“We have to be careful when they leave the building because they can find things on the grounds or in the parking lots,’ McNeill said. “Sometimes family members leave things. They break the TVs to steal the metal in the cables.”