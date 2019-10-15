  • October 15, 2019

Help a Hero underway - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Help a Hero underway

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:45 am

Help a Hero underway Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Getting a haircut now through Veterans Day will support service member and veteran scholarships as a part of Sport Clips Haircuts annual “Help A Hero” campaign that kicked off in stores Monday.

The Help A Hero Scholarship program is designed to reduce the burden of college, graduate and technical school tuition often needed to pursue post-military careers and is administered by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW), a news release said.

The goal this year is to raise $1.5 million toward scholarships in the more than 1,800 Sport Clips Haircuts stores across the country.

In just six years, 1,450 military and student veterans have been awarded Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships with the nearly $6.5 million donated to date by Sport Clips Haircuts, its clients and product partners. These scholarships provide up to $5,000 of assistance per semester to help cover the cost of tuition and fees for service members and veterans in the rank of E-5 and below, the release said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Reference Links

Posted in , on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 8:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
69°
Humidity: 71%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 69°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 73°/Low 50°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 79°/Low 55°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]