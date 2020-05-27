  • May 27, 2020

Video aims to raise asthma awareness - Odessa American: Local News

Video aims to raise asthma awareness

Posted: Wednesday, May 27, 2020 2:10 pm

Video aims to raise asthma awareness

As a way to raise awareness about asthma, pediatrician Dr. Bhargavi Kola has created a video of about seven Ector County ISD students talking about the ailment in their own words.

The video is on the Lone Star Pediatrics Facebook page.

Kola, who works at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, noted that May is National Asthma Awareness Month.

The Mayo Clinic website said “asthma is a condition in which your airways narrow and swell and produce extra mucus. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, more than 24 million people nationwide suffered from asthma in 2018. In Texas in the same year, more than 1.5 million people had asthma.

Before COVID-19, Kola said an asthma awareness event was going to be held at the Ellen Noël Art Museum auditorium.

“This time we wanted to focus on pediatrics where the kids can actually explain to the parents who come in in their words of how they feel when they have asthma, or what do they do to control it. What are the triggers of asthma? What medications need to be taken? And how they should follow up with the doctor,” Kola said.

Despite the event being put off, Kola said they still wanted to get information out to the community, especially during the pandemic, about how important it is to take care of asthma in part so they don’t wind up in the hospital unnecessarily.

Students from elementary, middle and high school participated.

Kola said she was thinking about the idea for the video two or three years ago where she wanted to task youngsters to talk to the community about asthma.

“We know between 15 and 20 percent of ECISD students suffer from asthma or other respiratory symptoms … We wanted the kids to explain to their parents, too, to tell them what exactly they feel when they have asthma and what they go through,” Kola said.

If the parents, child, teacher and doctor are on the same page, it makes things easier.

Participating youngsters will receive a certificate from the American Lung Association. She said the students explained the ailment just like she would for parents.

“I would definitely encourage all the kids or … parents suffering from asthma just to view this video so they have an idea what to do and what they need to control and how often they need to go see the doctors,” Kola said.

