Quick Hits Oct. 8

Blessing meal

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., and volunteers offers a back door blessing meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the fellowship hall.

There is no charge. Any donations contributed goes toward Highland's children's ministries.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

>> https://www.highlandodessa.com

Tree program

Oncor is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Program to give away more than 8,000 free trees to Oncor customers.

Oncor customers can receive up to two free trees per household now through Nov. 1.

The between one-and-three foot trees will be delivered directly to customers this fall.

Oncor customers in the Odessa-Midland area also have the opportunity to instead receive up to two five-gallon trees, which will be available for pick-up Nov. 2-9 at the Oncor Electric Delivery Odessa Service Center.

>> arborday.org/oncor

Youth Awards

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15.

The Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: business & entrepreneurship, community service, education, healthcare & science, media & entertainment, and technology & engineering.

Go online to apply or for more information.

>> hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

Artist speaks in Midland

Arts Council of Midland will present the last of its Quarterly Exhibitions series for the year entitled “Visions: 2019” with a reception at 1506 W. Illinois Ave. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

It will feature the works of Throckmorton sculptor Joe Barrington. The exhibit entitled Joe Barrington: Outlier Sculpture features 13 metal and painted metal sculptures.

Throckmorton will speak at 6:15 p.m., and refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.

>> acmidland.org