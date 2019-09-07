Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled West Texas United Benefit Concert today.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Kicking it off will be Brittni Aldridge with the national anthem.

Bands/artist will be: Kilter, Los Pollo Frito, Maul, Auslander, Daze Parkk, Nik Gulley, Politely Menacing and Texicano Folk Rock Punk.

All proceeds will be go directly to the families involved and affected by the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.