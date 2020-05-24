Bose always on front lines

Dr. Sudip Bose has seen a lot during his time working in the Permian Basin, particularly in the last year.

He was on the front lines treating the victims from the Aug. 31 mass shooting and is now working with other doctors and nurses to treat patients dealing with COVID-19.

Even with the challenges going on now, Bose is also taking time to reflect on how his time serving as an emergency physician in the Army is helping him now as an attending emergency physician in the area.

The biggest lesson, he says, comes down to teamwork.

“You can’t fight with an army of one,” Bose said. “You need a team of people whether that’s here at the emergency department at Medical Center Hospital where we see patients during those moments, whether it’s Odessa Fire Rescue on the front lines bringing them in or the city, the county and that leadership. Everybody comes together here well.”

Bose said that he’s found another family since moving to Odessa in 2009. Part of it stemmed from his relationship with Dr. Gregory Shipkey, who he worked in a residency program with during his time in the Army.

Bose served in active duty from 1999-2005 before leaving as a major in 2007.

“What I did find was just another family almost whether it’s the staff in the emergency room to the nurses, techs and doctors and Dr. Shipkey is from back in the day like family,” he said. “The people are just very friendly and were welcoming to our leadership too and just implement things here.”

Bose received plenty of line experience during his 12 years serving in the Army, which included 15 months in Iraq.

He was in Iraq treating soldiers during the Second Battle of Fallujah and handled the medical checkup of deposed dictator Sadaam Hussein following his capture in 2003. He was honored with The Bronze Star after serving one of the longest combat tours by a physician since World War II.

Driven by his time in service, Bose is also passionate about helping veterans who have served in combat as well as remembering those who gave their lives to defend the United States.

“Memorial Day is very important for veterans but also for the rest of the community,” Bose said. “If you think about it, everything we have right now, the safety net of that is provided to us by people who’ve defended it.

“I think it’s really important that we recognize that in our everyday life. Everything we have can’t be taken for granted but it’s a result of the ultimate sacrifice from that person in the tattered Continental Army uniform to the most recent wars.”

One of the ways that Bose has given back is through the creation of a nonprofit charity called The Battle Continues that accepts donations to help injured veterans.

He says that the support for veterans locally is what stands out to him since he arrived to the area from 2009.

“I think this community is especially remarkable because of their patriotism and how they give back to veterans,” Bose said. “It’s just about everyday people supporting organizations in a very proactive way so that we can make an impact. I think a lot of America’s salute on Memorial Day roots from the Permian Basin.”

This Memorial Day is different compared to years past due to everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic. Like everyone else, Bose is adjusting to the new reality he faces every day. Despite everything going on, he shows plenty of gratitude that he is in a position to give back and help others.

“I’m just grateful,” Bose said. “I got to serve with great people in the military. They had my back and it’s the same here. It’s about everyone else and I’m grateful for all of them.”

