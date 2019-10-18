  • October 18, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 18 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Oct. 18

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, October 18, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Oct. 18 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Marching Contest

UIL Region 6 Marching Contest will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium, 1862 E. Yukon Road.

Admission is $5.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

Bazaar

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a fall/holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> highlandodessa.com

 

 

Harvest Picnic Basket Auction

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Harvest Picnic Basket Auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland.

There will be live music provided by Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and opportunity to bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for PBALC’s Adult Literacy Program.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bring a blanket or chairs for seating.

The pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition is open to adults over the age of 18. One pumpkin will be provided. Participants are responsible for supplying their own carving, painting, and decorating supplies. One winner will be awarded a prize and will be featured on PBALC’s social media pages and in their November newsletter.

To participate in the competition or for more information, contact adejong@pbalc.org or call 682-9693.

ON THE NET

>> pbalc.org

 

Tex-Mex Fiesta

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Tex-Mex Fiesta in support of the Crisis Center of West Texas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the MCM Grandë FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Door and cash bar starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Love To Dance Studio teams will provide dance performances. Festive attire is welcomed.

Sponsor tables are available. General admission is $50.

For table or more information, call 332-9111.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyefk7ln

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Friday, October 18, 2019 6:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
57°
Humidity: 72%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 55°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

sunday

weather
High 88°/Low 49°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]