Quick Hits Oct. 18

Marching Contest

UIL Region 6 Marching Contest will start at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratliff Stadium, 1862 E. Yukon Road.

Admission is $5.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Bazaar

Highland United Methodist Church, 1808 N. Dixie Blvd., has scheduled a fall/holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 332-0261 or email highlandumc.odessa@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> highlandodessa.com

Harvest Picnic Basket Auction

Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center has scheduled a Harvest Picnic Basket Auction from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland.

There will be live music provided by Keeping Harvey Company and Kim and Joe Music, a pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition and opportunity to bid on a unique picnic basket to help raise funds for PBALC’s Adult Literacy Program.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bring a blanket or chairs for seating.

The pumpkin carving (or decorating) competition is open to adults over the age of 18. One pumpkin will be provided. Participants are responsible for supplying their own carving, painting, and decorating supplies. One winner will be awarded a prize and will be featured on PBALC’s social media pages and in their November newsletter.

To participate in the competition or for more information, contact adejong@pbalc.org or call 682-9693.

ON THE NET

>> pbalc.org

Tex-Mex Fiesta

The Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Tex-Mex Fiesta in support of the Crisis Center of West Texas from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the MCM Grandë FunDome Hotel, 6201 E. Business I-20.

Door and cash bar starts at 6 p.m.

Dinner and entertainment starts at 7 p.m. Love To Dance Studio teams will provide dance performances. Festive attire is welcomed.

Sponsor tables are available. General admission is $50.

For table or more information, call 332-9111.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyefk7ln

