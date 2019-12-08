Quick Hit Dec. 8

  • December 8, 2019

Panelist

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will be a panelist at an event hosted by The Texas Tribune to discuss Texas' oil and gas sector.

The panel, titled BOOM: A Conversation About How the Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Texas, is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center.

The panel will be moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune, a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues. Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, is among the panelists joining Landgraf.

Go online for additional information, or to register for the event free of charge.

ON THE NET

>> texastribune.org/events

