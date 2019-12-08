Quick Hit Dec. 8

Panelist

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf will be a panelist at an event hosted by The Texas Tribune to discuss Texas' oil and gas sector.

The panel, titled BOOM: A Conversation About How the Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Texas, is scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Odessa College Saulsbury Campus Center.

The panel will be moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune, a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues. Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, is among the panelists joining Landgraf.

