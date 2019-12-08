Time running out to donate

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends in about 12 days and has a goal of $100,000 but that goal won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families have a merry Christmas with food baskets and small gifts for children and senior citizens.

Families can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

>> tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw