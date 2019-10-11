BBQ fundraiser

H-E-B True Texas BBQ will donate 15% of customers’ total barbeque order purchase to The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at H-E-B True Texas BBQ, 2501 W. University Blvd., and at HEB, 5407 Andrews Highway, Midland.
The program serves more than 200 Permian Basin adults each year with services in English Language Learning, Adult Education and Literacy, and Digital Literacy.
Let the cashier know you are there to support PBALC.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.