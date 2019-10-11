  • October 11, 2019

BBQ fundraiser

BBQ fundraiser

Posted: Friday, October 11, 2019 1:30 am

H-E-B True Texas BBQ will donate 15% of customers’ total barbeque order purchase to The Permian Basin Adult Literacy Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at H-E-B True Texas BBQ, 2501 W. University Blvd., and at HEB, 5407 Andrews Highway, Midland.

The program serves more than 200 Permian Basin adults each year with services in English Language Learning, Adult Education and Literacy, and Digital Literacy.

Let the cashier know you are there to support PBALC.

