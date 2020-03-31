  • March 31, 2020

ORMC announces OB-GYN hospitalist program

ORMC announces OB-GYN hospitalist program

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6:52 pm

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 6:52 pm

ORMC announces OB-GYN hospitalist program

As part of its overall commitment to women’s health and care for expecting mothers, Odessa Regional Medical Center now offers an OB/GYN hospitalist program to provide consistent care to patients in our hospital, as well as emergent care to those arriving in labor and delivery.

“Staffing Odessa Regional Medical Center with hospital-based OB/GYN physicians serves to enhance patient safety and improve the coordination and efficiency of care,” said Stacey Brown, president of ORMC. “It also provides peace of mind for our patients since an OB/GYN is available at a moment’s notice to step in to provide care.”

ORMC’s OB-GYN hospitalist program brings an experienced team of board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists on-site to ORMC 24 hours a day, seven days a week. These dedicated OB/GYN physicians at ORMC provide a number of services, including:

  • Providing care in times of emergency prior to the arrival of a patient’s own physician;
  • Supporting the care of high-risk pregnancy patients;
  • And delivering babies for patients who don’t have an obstetrician.

The OB Hospitalists are required to have additional training in neonatal resuscitation, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and OB emergency care. ORMC’s OB Hospitalists will also be available for consultations in the hospital and for emergent care in ORMC’s main Emergency Department.

Types of urgent care cases the hospitalists might see include patients 16 weeks pregnant or greater who require emergency care, ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and tubo-ovarian abscesses. Because OB hospitalists are always onsite, they can provide immediate surgery or manage problems until the patient’s OB/GYN arrives.

