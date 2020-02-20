  • February 20, 2020

Guest speaker to talk about climate change debate - Odessa American: Local News

Guest speaker to talk about climate change debate

Group hopes lecture, findings will have people make up their own mind

On the net

>> Permian Basin Society of Economic Paleontologists and Mineralogists

IF YOU GO

>> What: Inaugural Robert Read Distinguished Lecturer Series featuring Lee Krystinik.

>> When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 5.

>> Where: Barbara and George H.W. Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St., Midland.

>> Cost: Tickets are $50 per person, or $40 for full-time students. RSVPs are needed by Feb. 28, and can be reserved at pbs-sepm.org.

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:44 am

By Nathaniel Miller

The topic of climate change continues to be a hot-button issue, and one that provokes strong feelings in the Permian Basin.

But Mike Raines said an upcoming lecture with geologist Lee Krystinik is not intended to divide people, but to provide information from a knowledgeable speaker with scientific research to make up their own minds on the topic.

The president-elect of the Permian Basin Society of Economic Paleontologists and Mineralogists said the event will bring out people with strong opinions regarding man-made climate change, but added he is hoping to see more of what he calls the “radical middle” in attendance.

That middle, Raines said, would be people who have some knowledge about climate change, and are willing to hear scientific information without a personal bias.

“Hopefully the radical middle will come away with new knowledge that lets them make their own decisions,” Raines said.

Krystinik will be the inaugural speaker for the Robert Read Jr. Distinguished Lecturer series. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., March 5, at the Bush Convention Center in Midland. Tickets are $50 per person, or $40 for a full-time student.

The event is named for Robert Read Jr., who grew up in West Texas and graduated from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin with a bachelor of science in geology.

He was also a member of the West Texas Geological Society and the Gem and Mineral Society, according to an online obituary.

The event, Raines said, is several years in the making after an anonymous donation was made in his honor to host the event.

Krystinik, who earned his doctorate in geology from Princeton University, said his lecture will include information from governmental research, scientific documentation, and refereed scientific journals.

His goal, he said, is to provide information so the audience can make up their own minds regarding man-made climate change, and present scientific data while discussing how it matches up with predictions made by people on both sides of the climate debate.

 “I’m going to be talking about observations from the past and how they put the present into context,” he said.

Describing himself as “luke-warmist” on the issue – meaning he accepts the existence of climate change – Krystinik said he will also be addressing things governments and individuals can do to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide.

Using alternative energies, planting trees and finding other ways to limit the output of greenhouse gasses are some of the things Krystinik said he would be presenting, without promoting one source of energy over the other.

“Basically, I came at this (lecture) as I love the Earth,” Krystinik said. “As geologists, we love and respect the Earth.”

Posted in on Thursday, February 20, 2020 11:44 am. | Tags: , , , ,

