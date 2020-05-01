  • May 1, 2020

Mixed beverage gross receipts drop during coronavirus pandemic - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Mixed beverage gross receipts drop during coronavirus pandemic

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Friday, May 1, 2020 3:52 pm

Mixed beverage gross receipts drop during coronavirus pandemic By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Mixed beverage gross receipts according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Account totaled more than $7.7 billion a year ago.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, the comptroller’s office totaled $665,657,297 in the sale of beer, wine and liquor.

That number dropped significantly to $236,183,745 from March 1 to March 31 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed his executive order, which effectively closed seating areas for restaurants and bars due to the coronavirus.

The sharp decline of $400 million statewide from month to the next has effects on the Odessa-Midland area. Odessa saw $5,127,799 in February but that number plummeted to $1,838,448 in March, while Midland totaled $5,465,289 in February and it fell to $2,330,340 in March.

In the first three months of 2020, Midland has totaled $13,167,364 in mixed beverage receipts, while Odessa has sold $11,684,360. In the same time frame a year ago, Midland had $16,418,683 and Odessa was at $14,996,717.

If that three-month trend continues, the mixed beverage receipts across Texas would decrease by nearly $2 billion.

Abbott announced during a press conference on Monday afternoon that he would let the current stay-at-home executive order expire April 30 that would allow restaurants to reopen, but bars would remain closed. The new executive order from Abbott would limit occupancy to 25% capacity. Abbott said if the spread of coronavirus continues to decline that Phase 2 would be put in place on May 18, which would increase occupancy to 50% capacity.

“It’s time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas,” Abbott said during the press conference. “We will open in a way that uses safe standards.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted in on Friday, May 1, 2020 3:52 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny/Wind
94°
Humidity: 20%
Winds: S at 23mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 69°
Windy with a few clouds. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

saturday

weather
High 100°/Low 69°
Plenty of sun. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the upper 60s.

sunday

weather
High 97°/Low 68°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]