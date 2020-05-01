Mixed beverage gross receipts drop during coronavirus pandemic

Mixed beverage gross receipts according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Account totaled more than $7.7 billion a year ago.

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 29, the comptroller’s office totaled $665,657,297 in the sale of beer, wine and liquor.

That number dropped significantly to $236,183,745 from March 1 to March 31 after Gov. Greg Abbott signed his executive order, which effectively closed seating areas for restaurants and bars due to the coronavirus.

The sharp decline of $400 million statewide from month to the next has effects on the Odessa-Midland area. Odessa saw $5,127,799 in February but that number plummeted to $1,838,448 in March, while Midland totaled $5,465,289 in February and it fell to $2,330,340 in March.

In the first three months of 2020, Midland has totaled $13,167,364 in mixed beverage receipts, while Odessa has sold $11,684,360. In the same time frame a year ago, Midland had $16,418,683 and Odessa was at $14,996,717.

If that three-month trend continues, the mixed beverage receipts across Texas would decrease by nearly $2 billion.

Abbott announced during a press conference on Monday afternoon that he would let the current stay-at-home executive order expire April 30 that would allow restaurants to reopen, but bars would remain closed. The new executive order from Abbott would limit occupancy to 25% capacity. Abbott said if the spread of coronavirus continues to decline that Phase 2 would be put in place on May 18, which would increase occupancy to 50% capacity.

“It’s time to set a new course, a course that responsibly opens up business in Texas,” Abbott said during the press conference. “We will open in a way that uses safe standards.”