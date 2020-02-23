Quick Hits Feb. 23

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

Ector County Courthouse , Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

Performance

Burleson Elementary School, 3900 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled a first and second grade performance at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Admission is free.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

34th Annual Shrimpfest

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., presents Shrimpfest 2020 on Monday at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Early access begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be all-you-can-eat-shrimp and an auction.

Sponsor tables are available.

General admission is $40. Donations are also accepted for those unable to attend.

Go online for tickets, to sponsor or information or call, 550-9696 or email info@noelartmuseum.org.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest

‘We Need to Talk’

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled "We Need to Talk," a conversation on healthy relationships with teens and parents, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Wood Building of the Math and Science, Room 119, at Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd.

For more information, call Elizabeth Teixeira at 333-2527 or email elizabeth@ccwtx.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rbsbfnr

Guitar Festival

The West Texas Guitar Festival presents Andrew York on Feb. 27 and Gabriel Santiago on Feb. 29 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For more information, call 800-514-3849 or visit wagnernoel.com.

Go online for tickets.

ON THE NET

>> wagnernoel.com