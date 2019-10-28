Quick Hits Oct. 28

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Nov. 5 but voter can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Ector County Courthouse Annex.

There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

Programs and Concerts

The Ector County Independent School District Fine Arts has scheduled the following events for Tuesday.

>> Fourth Grade Halloween Program: 5:30 p.m. at Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St. Admission is free.

>> Second Grade Halloween Program: 5:30 p.m. at Zavala Elementary School, 1201 Clifford St. Admission is free.

>> Fall Festival: 6 p.m. at Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave. There will be games, music, food, prizes, book fair and more. School appropriate costumes are welcome. No masks, face paint or weapons allowed. Dress code will be enforced. Visit tinyurl.com/yxlhmmzy.

>> Milam Fine Arts Magnet Choir Solo Night: 6 p.m. at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free.

>> Wilson & Young Band Halloween Concert: 6:30 p.m. at Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St. Admission is free.

>> The Permian Orchestra & Feeders Spooktacular Halloween Concert: 7 p.m. at MCM Grandé Hotel & Fun Dome, 6201 I-20 BL. Tickets are $15. Email Todd.Berridge@ectorcountyisd.org.

For more information, email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Transportation plan workshops

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization will complete the development of its new 25-year regional Metropolitan Transportation Plan with public workshops.

The workshops are scheduled as follows.

Tuesday: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Hispanic Culture Center, 1311 W. Wadley Ave., Midland.

Nov. 5: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Permian Basin MPO, 9601 Wright Drive, Midland.

The Forward 45 MTP reflects the community’s vision for long-term community growth supported by a wide variety of regional transportation system investment priorities.

Participants at these workshops will be given the opportunity to share their vision for the community and its transportation future. Feel free to bring questions about projects that you are interested in or to get help and insight on issues from the presenters. Discuss how agencies, local governments, and the private sector can work collaboratively to improve the Odessa Midland area.

For more information, call -617-0129.

ON THE NET

>> permianbasinmpo.com

Fundraiser

The Life Center has scheduled a Fall Fundraiser featuring guest speaker Trey Gowdy, former U.S. Congressman from South Carolina, from 6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Sponsorships are available.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6qn6lf4

