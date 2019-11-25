Quick Hits Nov. 25

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y3t8pbhs or courtyards-al.com

Nativity Festival

The Midland Nativity Festival, a celebration of Christ's birth through music and art, has been scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7-8 at 4805 Gateway St., Midland.

There will be hundreds of nativities on display, live musical performances, children craft room and a private bible collection spanning seven centuries including the Bible of King George the II, a Latin Bible published in 1493 of Napoleon Bonaparte's Prayer book.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> midlandnativityfestival.com

Lighted Christmas Parade

Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the Lighted Christmas Parade Dec. 9.

The parade begins at 6 p.m. Gather after the parade at Hill Park, Monahans.

This year's theme is “Santa's Workshop.” Cash prizes will be awarded. Santa Clause will be available for pictures.

Entertainment will be presented by the Monahans High School Choir.

Refreshments will be served.

To enter, call the chamber at 432-943-2187.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4l59ud3

Mature Driving Class

A Mature Driving Class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 Adams Ave.

Cost is $15 for AARP members or $20 for nonmembers.

Reservations are required.

For reservations or information, call 337-5281.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS