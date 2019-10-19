  • October 19, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 19

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:00 am

Odessa American

PTA Fall Festival

Dr. Lee Buice Elementary, ECISD and Dr. Lee Buice Elementary PTA have scheduled a fall festival from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buice, 1800 E. 87th St.

There will be game booths, food, themed basket silent auction and more.

Go online for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6xomo7z

 

Dinner & Movie

The Odessa College Mass Communication and Culinary Arts programs has scheduled a dinner with a menu based on the film Julie & Julia (2009) at 5:30 p.m. and screening of the film at 7 p.m. Thursday at OC Saulsbury Conference Center in the Electronics Technology Building, 201 W. University Blvd.

The dinner will begin with a starter of mixed green salad with vinaigrette, entrée’s are Boeuf Bourguignon a La Julia Child, $15.95; or Julia’s Chicken with Herb du Provence, $14.95. Entrees will be served with a seasonal starch and vegetable. Also, dessert Julia Child’s Chocolate Almond Gateaux, breads, and choice of iced tea, coffee and/or water.

Reservations are limited.

Reservations can be made by calling Victor Bagan at 335-6867 or email vbagan@odessa.edu.

Deadline is noon Tuesday.

Admission to the film screening is free.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yy8u8pdg or odessa.edu

 

 

Tom Lea Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Tom Lea Day at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the museum's Sensory Garden.

Learn to dance country two step and learn about the artist.

See Tom Lea's Stampede in all its glory in the McKnight Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public.

Must be 18 and older to attend.

Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noeartmuseum.org

 

Fall Festival

UTPB STEM Academy, 4901 E. University Blvd., has schedule STEM Academy Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the UTPB courtyard.

There will be concessions, games, silent auction, obstacle course and more.

The event is open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> uptb.edu

 

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Saturday, October 19, 2019 6:00 am.

