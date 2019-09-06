Fundraising Events

All proceeds to victims

Teak & Charlie's Jersey Girl Pizza, 4007 JBS Parkway, will be donating all of their proceeds to the families affected by the Aug. 31 tragedy today.

Help them help the victims, stop by between 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For information, call 366-2000.

Benefit Show

Cactus House, 114 E. 29th St., has scheduled a benefit show starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Entertainment will be presented by Crafting the Conspiracy, Rats, Death Bed, Mon$ter Hou$e, Bad Boyfriends, Gucci Ghouls, J Brzy, Louie & The Liars, Jackson's Lost Cause, Nik Gulley and more.

Proceeds will go to help as many people affected by the Aug. 31 shooting.

Min $5 donation.

For information, email brian.cactushousetx@gmail.com or gus.cactushousetx@gmail.com.

Benefit Concert

Club 20/20, 1023 S. Grant Ave., has scheduled West Texas United Benefit Concert on Saturday.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Show starts at 6 p.m.

Kicking it off will be Brittni Aldridge with the national anthem.

Bands/artist will be: Kilter, Los Pollo Frito, Maul, Auslander, Daze Parkk, Nik Gulley, Politely Menacing and Texicano Folk Rock Punk.

All proceeds will go directly to the families involved and affected by the Aug. 31 tragedy.

Proceeds for victims

Pink Mint Boutique, 4555 E. University Blvd., Suite B-1, will donate 20% of their proceeds of sales to those affected by the Aug. 31 tragedy on Saturday.

Stop by and shop from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free donuts will be available.

For more information, call 254-760-7877.

Pancake Fundraiser

Curbside, 3816 Andrews Highway, has scheduled All You Can Eat pancake fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

All proceeds go to the victims of the Aug. 31 shooting. First responders eat free.

#WeAreBasinStrong

Soul Anchor Entertainment is teaming up with the Desert Flower Art Bar and Levi's Backyard to present #WeAreBasinStrong, a fundraiser that will benefit those affected by the Aug. 31 shooting, on Sunday.

The event starts at noon and runs throughout the afternoon and will be held at two locations Desert Flower Art Bar, 123 S Main St, Big Spring, and Levi's Backyard, 124 S. Main St., Big Spring.

A total of 16 comedic and musical artists have donated their time for the cause. Local businesses have also donated items for door prizes and raffles.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

For more information, go to the Soul Anchor Entertainment Facebook page or call 806-317-7059.

Hero Night

Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center, 3805 E. 42nd St., is having local hero night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to support firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Kids will have the opportunity to meet these local heroes and explore their local and state law enforcement vehicles. McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd’s & Canvas, a jumper from Main Event Sports on Air, and the Chick-fil-A Cow will be in attendance. Child-safe fingerprinting will also be performed by the local police department.

For more information, call 550-7421.

Bless The Basin

Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 West County Road 123, will present Bless The Basin at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The event will include a concert featuring Rich O’Toole, candlelight vigil at sunset, silent auction, raffle, food trucks and more.

Tables and sponsorship are available.

All donations will go directly to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., a branch of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. They will give donation receipts and will dispense the funds raised to the victims and families affected by Aug. 31 shooting.

For more donation or table/sponsorship information, call 741-2317 or email rolling7srec@gmail.com.

Collecting donations

Cinergy Entertainment Group, 8250 Highway 191, is collecting donations for first responders.

For more information, call 400-2444.

Taking donations

The Odessa Community Foundation Inc., are taking donations to help the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims and their families.

While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis. These donations are designated for funeral-related expenses, as well as medical expenses for those affected.

For those who prefer to donate by check, make check to: Odessa Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760

Cash donations may be dropped off at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Office, 700 N. Grant, Suite 200.

Donations may also be made online.

