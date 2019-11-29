  • November 29, 2019

Herdman kids collide with Christmas

Herdman kids collide with Christmas

Permian Playhouse staging comedy

If You Go
  • What: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14 and also 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15.
  • Where: Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.
  • Tickets: permianplayhouse.com
Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 3:00 am

Herdman kids collide with Christmas

It’s not really your typical holiday classic.

It involves juvenile delinquents who smoke and curse and are just all around rowdy. Not exactly what happy holiday stories are typically all about – certainly not the holiest of all Christmas stories.

But the “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a classic and the Permian Playhouse will bring it to life this holiday season with opening night at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Permian Playhouse, 310 W. 42nd St.

Playhouse officials call it a hilarious Christmas classic. “A couple struggling to put on a church Christmas pageant is faced with casting the Herdman kids - probably the most inventively awful kids in history. You won’t believe the mayhem - and the fun - when the Herdmans collide with the Christmas story head on,” a synopsis from the Playhouse details.

The Herdmans go to Sunday school for the first time after being told that the church offers snacks. The narrator’s mother is flabbergasted when they all volunteer for the lead roles in the Christmas pageant by bullying the other children out of it.

Everyone in town is expecting the Christmas pageant to be a disaster, but the Herdmans’ unconventional performances actually make the show both more realistic and moving. The play is based on a story from McCall’s magazine that was adapted into a book and then into a play that was first performed in 1982 by the Seattle Children’s Theatre.

It later became an ABC movie in 1983

The Permian Playhouse had 87 audition for a part in the holiday show.

THE CAST:

  • Jessi Willmann is the director
  • Father (Bob Bradley): Aaron Callaway
  • Mother (Grace Bradley): Allison Mendoza
  • Beth Bradley: Sadie Tolbert
  • Charlie Bradley: Tate Butler
  • Ralph Herdman: Sam Weaks
  • Imogene Herdman: Alivia Melgoza
  • Leroy Herdman: Damian Benavides
  • Claude Herdman: Tobias Stevenson
  • Ollie Herdman: Levi Patrick
  • Gladys Herdman: Jayli Whitten
  • Alice Wendleken: Celeste Troschinelz
  • Mrs. Armstrong: Parker Hashem
  • Mrs. Slocum: Molly Whitten
  • Mrs. Clark/Shepherd: Kylie Reyes
  • Mrs. Clausing: Amanda Castellanos
  • Mrs. McCarthy: Christina Stevenson
  • Maxine: Isabella Carrasco
  • Elmer Hopkins: Rohan Reed
  • Hobie: Jaxon Hamilton
  • David: Dillon Richard
  • Beverly: Nori Hashem
  • Fireman/Shepherd: Rowdy Mendoza
  • Fireman: Jordan Hamilton
  • Shirley: Kiara Granado
  • Juanita: Aleena Bustos
  • Doris: Tylee Stevenson
  • Reverend Hopkins: D’Alice Belanger
  • Shepherd: Rowan Hashem
  • Angel Choir: Harper Lynn, Thamus Stevenson, Alona Lee
  • Baby Angels: Cody Whitten, Arleth Benavides, Phoenix Mendoza

