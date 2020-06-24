  • June 24, 2020

Wilks completes fellowship program

Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 4:00 pm

ECISD Chief Technology Officer Kellie Wilks was part of the inaugural class of a nationally recognized leadership development program at Texas Tech University.

The Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program, a professional development initiative coordinated by the Texas Tech University College of Education that seeks to strengthen education policymaking in Texas, graduated its inaugural class of fellows on June 4.

TX-EPFP is a 10-month, intensive professional development program for emerging and mid-level leaders in education and education related fields. The program provides rich and robust experiences to both educate and empowers participants in their work for sound education policy and practice in the state of Texas. Fellows participate in a variety of activities to enhance their knowledge of education policy, build leadership skills and expand professional networks.

TX-EPFP operates under the auspices of the national Education Policy Fellowship Program of the Institute for Educational Leadership in Washington, D.C., which oversees fellowship programs in 17 states and the District of Columbia. In Texas, the program is coordinated by the College of Education at Texas Tech University.

The EPFP site at Texas Tech was established in 2019 and will welcome its second class in October.

Fellows join a network of 9,000 alumni in all 50 states, including state legislators, university presidents, school superintendents, state teachers of the year and leaders of nonprofits and foundations.

