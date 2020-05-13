National Guard doing more tests

The National Guard will provide another day of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Barn C at the Ector County Coliseum.

Those interested in getting a test can register by calling 512-883-2400 or online at tinyurl.com/ya7wody9.

Ector County stats show that 73 percent of patients positive with COVID-19 have recovered.

There are currently 24 active positive cases in Ector County per Wednesday’s virtual news conference.

Out of 1701 total tests, the Ector County Health Department reported 102 positives, 1471 negatives, 128 pending and 74 recovered. Four Ector County residents have died from the virus.

There have been 262 total calls made to the County’s drive-thru testing and out of 112 tests, nine have been positive, 78 have been negative and 25 tests are pending.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said that out of 893 tests, 56 have been positive, 812 have been negative and 25 are pending results. MCH has no positives in the hospital and hasn’t had a positive case in eight days, Tippin said.

Dr. Timothy Benton said that MCH was chosen to receive Remdesivir, a potential post-infection treatment for coronavirus. He said that he wasn’t sure how much they would get and said that they are expecting a shipment by the end of the week.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown said that out of 344 tests, 15 have been positive, 327 have been negative and two tests are pending. She said that there are no COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that he wanted to reinforce that people who are watching COVID-19 conspiracy videos should watch them with a critical eye and that those in the medical field with conspiracy views of the virus are the vast minority. The majority of the scientific community, he said, is backing evidence that has been found through research.

Tippin said that last week, MCH got a call from the state asking MCH to test all of the residents and employees at Midland Medical Lodge nursing home. He said that the state had first reached out to Midland Memorial Hospital who had deferred that responsibility to MCH. The state asked for 10 MCH nurses to deploy into Midland Medical Lodge. Tippin said that deploying Ector County staff to Midland County wasn’t in Ector County’s best interest.

He said that MCH has a contract with the owner of Midland Medical Lodge only to test blood and for lab work and that it’s not their responsibility to draw blood or swab for results.

Tippin said he told the state that, “We just don’t feel like we need to deploy Ector County assets into Midland County to test Midland County folks,” and that needs to be conducted in Midland.

Tippin said he referred that responsibility back to Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland and that was the last he heard of it so far.

Tippin said that he thought Midland Medical Lodge would need somewhere between 150 to 200 tests and, “a test right now…is anywhere from $70 to $100 each and that’s not including the manpower to send 10 people out there on a weekend after hours to get that done.”

“It was kind of an awkward decision for us to have to make, but we just tried to do what we thought was best,” he said.

After Governor Greg Abbott’s press releases regarding state assistance in the testing of nursing homes in Texas, Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that Texas Health and Human Services is going to work with a, “local entity” to provide these tests and, “they’re working right now on when and how that’s gonna be done.”

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that her and Saravanan have spoken since the release and that they are putting together a list of the number of nursing homes and the number of residents they have and the number of staff members, “in the event someone or something from the state doesn’t pan out as quickly as what we hoped for as a city and county so Medical Center and ORMC can move forward and provide that assistance if and when it’s needed,” she said.