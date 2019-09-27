  • September 27, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 27

Posted: Friday, September 27, 2019

Odessa American

Tree limb drop off closure

Due to annual tree limb mulching, the tree limb drop off site will be closed today through Oct. 7.

The drop-off site will re-open on Oct. 8.

Visit 814 W. 42nd Street, or call 432-368-3546, with any questions or concerns.

 

Farmers market

The Medical Center Health System has scheduled a Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at MCH parking lot, corner of Second Street and Golder Avenue.

There will be fresh produce, baked goods, honey, locally farmed meats, live music, local artisans and more.

For more information, call 640-6000.

Family fun day

Relay For Life of the Permian Basin has scheduled a Family Fun Day Relay event from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mid-Cities Church, 8700 Highway 191, Midland.

There will be team booths, games, food trucks and more.

Party

A Pull Up Party, a city wide block party, is scheduled from 6 p .m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St.

There will be games, gifts, food and live music.

The event is free and open to the public.

Jazz concert

The West Texas Jazz Society has scheduled a concert from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Beer Garden, 7112 W. Highway 80, Midland.

The event is free and open to the public.

‘Take Me Out Tuesday’ at Jimmy John’s

The Education Foundation of Odessa invites you to “Take Me Out Tuesday” Oct. 8 at Jimmy John’s, 5011 E. 42nd St.

When patrons dine at Jimmy John’s on Oct. 8, a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Education Foundation of Odessa to help it continue to provide grants to teachers, scholarships to students, and to enhance literacy projects within ECISD.

Other area restaurants interested in supporting the Education Foundation through this special fundraising event, may contact the Foundation Office at 432-456-7059 for more information.

