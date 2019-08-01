Accelerated teacher program sees rapid recruitment

A new accelerated teaching program is grabbing the attention of hopeful future teachers who dream of having their own classroom and seats are filling up.

Odessa College officials have reported receiving 130 applications after announcing the OC2UTPB Teaching in 3 program in mid-July, and the first cohort is set to begin taking courses within a matter of weeks. Although program applications have exceeded the 100 spots stated to be available on OC’s website, the college will try to find a fit for all eligible applicants.

J.R. Torrez, the college’s director of dual credit development and academic partnerships, said the number of seats for the program has some flexibility and ideally they will just add sections to accommodate more students if needed.

The Teaching in 3 program is a partnership between Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin and is meant to serve as a solution to the hundreds of teaching openings within the Ector County Independent School District.

“We’re constantly thinking about the workforce and how we’re serving the workforce needs,” OC Executive Dean of Academic Partnerships Jonathan Fuentes said. “We knew we had a teacher shortage and knew we had to do something about it. More and more teachers are needed in the classrooms and we think we can help the ISDs get there.”

The teaching program fast-tracks students through certification to place them in a classroom after three years instead of four. Certification emphasis will be in early childhood through sixth grade with options for specialization, the program description states.

The three-year program will be split in half between the two higher education institutions. The first half will be taught solely by OC faculty members and the final half will be taught by both UTPB and OC faculty, in addition to school district administrators.

Students will be required to serve 16 clinical hours at OC’s early colleges or UTPB’s STEM Academy each semester with exemptions for current school district staff members.

Heather Gardenhire sat among the estimated 80 people who attended an information session at OC on Monday. After hearing further details about the courses, available during the day, evening and on weekends, she said she was grateful to find a program that could work with her schedule.

Gardenhire is a 36-year-old mother of two who works as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

“It makes it easier for me as a mom to go to school and go to work,” she said. “This is the only reason why I’m going to be able to do this, and I’ve wanted to be a teacher for many, many years. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be able to do this.”

Katie Nisbet, OC2UTPB advisory board member and OC humanities and social sciences department chair, said utilizing a cohort model for Teaching in 3 can be a way for students to find grounding in their work throughout the program and after they have graduated.

“One of our goals in our program is to try to eliminate that island feeling as much as possible,” she said. “We need all of our teachers to know they have a village.”

Fuentes said building a supportive network among teachers is critical in the profession and the intent is to have students in each cohort navigate through all of their six-week courses together.

“There will be many on ramps for these students,” he said. “We’ve even looked at the degree plan and we think that we’ll be able to take on students every six weeks and certainly into the spring semester so whenever they’re ready to start, whenever they’re ready to become a teacher, we’re ready to receive them.”

He said each person applying will have a case-by-case situation based on credit hours, financial aid and other factors and should seek the assistance of an advisor for any questions about their specific situation or email OC2UTPBT3@odessa.edu for additional information.