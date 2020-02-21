Quick Hits Feb. 21

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through today; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

STEAM Festival

Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

There will be student projects, a live wax museum, art show, fun hands on activities for the whole family, Professionals of Odessa Loin's Club will give free vision tests for kids, science demonstrations and food.

The event is free and open to the public.

Bull Invasion

West Texas Bull Invasion has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Bull riders competing for $5,000, call 214-718-1039 for entries.

Go online for reserved seating.

Benefit

The Eagles Lodge, 1344 E. Seventh St., has scheduled a benefit for Hamil Ross March 28.

A pool tournament will take place at 1 p.m. There will also be a Crawfish Boil, raffles and 50/50 throughout the day.

Plates will be $20 per plate. Raffle ticket prices will vary by item.

The event is in celebration of Hamil’s life. All proceeds will go to Courtnee and Steve Ross.

Funds are also currently being raised for Hamil’s funeral expenses, visit tinyurl.com/weghpsa.

