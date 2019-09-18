Quick Hits Sept. 18

Women Empowerment Bootcamp

The Well-Hand of Grace has scheduled a Women Empowerment Bootcamp, "Achieving Excellence & Defying the Odds through Unity," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 17, 31 and Nov. 7 at Asbury Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd.

Classes include: Wellness Cooking Class, Thursday; Wellness Heath Awareness, Oct. 3, 17, 31; Resource Fair, Oct. 31; and First Aid or CPR Certification, Nov. 7.

For those who attend the classes, a free pedicure, manicure or a massage will be offered.

Free child care for children under 12 will be provided.

The classes are free. However, reservations are required.

Go online for reservations or for more information, call 214-5413 or 272-1657 or email thewellhandofgrace@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> thewellhandofgrace.com or tinyurl.com/yyj8vopd

Gala Fundraiser

The George W. Bush Childhood Home has scheduled a Big Band Bash Gala Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, Pavilion, Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Dinner will be provided by the Midland Meat Market and the Classic Swing Band of Dallas will provide the music entertainment.

Sponsorships are available. The fundraiser helps support the history of the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, call 685-1112 or email GWBHOME@bushchildhoodhome.org

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/7ublet2 or bushchildhoodhome.org

Cinergy Unites

All Cinergy Entertainment locations will conduct Cinergy Unites for West Texas from 11 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. today. Half of all food and beverage purchases this day will benefit Odessa Community Community Foundation Inc., where funds will be distributed directly to Aug. 31st victims and their families.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyz9kbmk or Cinergy.com/Locations

Jump fundraiser

Altitude Trampoline Park, 5161 E. 42nd St, has scheduled Odessa Strong Fundraiser Jump from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Donations will be made directly to the Community Foundation Inc. All proceeds will go to the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy victims and families.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxnsgus8.

Basin Strong Fundraiser

Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations across Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma and New Mexico will donate 100% of their profits to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The funds will go the victims and their families of the Aug. 31 mass shooting tragedy.

Texas Roadhouse local locations are at 4221 Grandview Ave., Odessa, and 4512 W. Loop 250 North, Midland.

Bubba’s 33 local locations are at 6153 E. Highway 191, Odessa, and 3315 W. Loop 250 North, Midland.

ON THE NET

>> texasroadhouse.com

Softball challenge

First Responders Softball Challenge benefiting the police and fire associations for Odessa and Midland Saturday at Security Bank Ballpark, RockHounds Stadium, 5514 Champions Drive, Midland.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Home run derby starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $5 general admission and children under age 3 are free.

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6