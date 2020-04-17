Diamondback Energy responds to needs

Diamondback Energy, Inc. on Friday announced $100,000 in donations in support of various non-profit entities who have risen to meet the needs of the communities where employees live and work.

“We are continually moved by the spirit of our employees during these unprecedented times, and how their actions reflect our company’s core values. When this pandemic started, our employees gave generously through our donation matching program to the West Texas Food Bank or the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma,” said Travis Stice, chief executive officer.

Stice said Diamondback will make an additional $25,000 contribution to the West Texas Food Bank, complimenting the employee donations for a total of over $40,000 and to the Regional Food Bank in Oklahoma for a total of $20,000 in Oklahoma City.

Additional contributions to local organizations serving the public include:

$25,000 to Relief Midland - Relief Midland provides approximately 500 meals, 6 days a week to workers in health care, public safety, the hospitality industry and educators, and members of the public in need Monday through Saturday.

$12,500 to Mission Agape - Mission Agape is an organization focused on addressing the challenges of food insecurity that affects Midland and surrounding counties through their weekend backpack program for children and their food pantry for families.

$12,500 to Breaking Bread - Breaking Bread helps foster a sense of community while providing fresh food and meals for people every Monday through Friday as well as delivering meals to the homebound. Currently, meals are available as “grab and go” to the public. While usually serving around 2,500 meals per month, however, they saw an increase in the month of March to 3,369 meals served.

$2,500 to Infant Crisis Services - Infant Crisis Services provides formula, food, diapers, blankets, clothing, and other basic necessities and have seen an increase in these needs during these unprecedented times.