Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center accepting donations

A drop-off site is now set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays on the TTUHSC campus in Odessa located at 701 W. Fifth St. You may bring items to the donation site at the Texas Tech Physicians clinic on the south side entrance. There is a ramp that leads up to this entrance to assist in the drop off.
TTUHSC will be accepting:
>> Exam gloves in all sizes.
>> Isolation gowns.
>> Bleach and alcohol wipes.
>> Eye shields.
>> Face shields.
>> Isolations masks.
>> N95 masks.
>> Food in sealed, original packaging.
>> Homemade face masks must be separated for cleaning but can be accepted.