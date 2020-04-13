COVID-19 put spotlight on hygiene

Abby Enriquez has been on staff at Medical Center Hospital as a housekeeper since last July, making sure that patient rooms stay clean.

It’s a role that does not always get a spotlight, but it’s one that’s taken on an even greater importance as MCH and Odessa Regional Medical Center continue to treat coronavirus patients.

Enriquez, a Midland native, says she and the rest of the housekeepers take a lot of pride in doing their work and keeping the hospital clean.

“We’re doing this because we enjoy it,” she said. “We’re just not trying to make it more stressful for us and just go with the flow.”

That’s the attitude that Enriquez and her three regular co-workers on shift at the hospital continue to try and instill in each other.

That and remaining focused on the task at hand are some of the ways that Enriquez and her co-workers are dealing with events over the last few weeks.

Like other medical providers across the country, the housekeepers have had to take extra precautions with the patients and using more personal protective equipment.

That said, Enriquez says that her focus is just on doing the job right and keeping herself safe.

“We’ve just had to be more cautious about what we do and how we handle our stuff,” she said. “The hospital takes care of us.”

Getting that support is even more pivotal as the situation surrounding the coronavirus continues to unfold in Ector County.

There were 45 confirmed positive cases and three deaths caused by COVID-19 per the latest update Monday from the Ector County Health Department.

It’s a number that is expected to grow as there are still 111 tests pending.

It has been a difficult situation for many people and Enriquez says that the staff has leaned on each other more than ever.

“We’re all trying to stay positive,” she said. “We just thank God for everything. We’ve gotten a lot of support from people and a lot of encouragement.”

Joe Montes, director of environmental services at MCH, echoes that sentiment and says that the staff has done a great job of coming through.

“It has been a challenging time and everything has changed,” Montes said. “I was talking with our staff and I’ve told them that they really stepped up to the plate with the job that they need to be doing.

“Everyone’s gone above and beyond and they’ve all been fantastic and it’s really brought the group together.”

Enriquez added that she’s been encouraged by the patients themselves that she sees in there. That adds a little bit more moral support for everything else that’s going on.

“The patients always say thank you,” she said. “We’re not allowed to get that close to them in the patient’s room but they are all glad to see us there.”

With all the uncertainty about the virus that remains, there is the hope that Enriquez or any other staff member won’t catch the virus themselves.

With the support from the hospital, the goal is to make sure that it stays that way.

“We just see it differently but we’re just washing our hands, wearing our masks and doing what we supposed to,” she said. “We’re just doing all we can to avoid getting the virus.”