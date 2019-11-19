Quick Hits Nov. 19

City Parks wants to know

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan that includes an Athletic and Sports Strategic Plan component; and would like resident participation in the planning process.

The Master Plan guides the development and operation of parks, open space, urban landscapes, and athletics in the city.

District public meetings are scheduled as follows.

Wednesday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive.

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.

Online survey will be available through Dec. 1.

Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

For more information, call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks

Birthday Celebration

The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitors Bureau has scheduled Paisano Pete’s 40th Birthday Celebration at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Pecos County Coliseum, 1618 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton.

Entertainment performances will be presented by Unlyshed, Jake Ward and Grupo Peligro.

A birthday cake contest will be conducted. Cake rules include 1/2 sheet cake, Paisano Pete themed and delivered to coliseum by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Prizes will be awarded.

Admission is free. BYOB.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4rg6tdm

Sounds of the Season

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/u35upcd