  • November 19, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 19 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Nov. 19

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Nov. 19 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

City Parks wants to know

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department is preparing a Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Urban Landscapes Master Plan that includes an Athletic and Sports Strategic Plan component; and would like resident participation in the planning process.

The Master Plan guides the development and operation of parks, open space, urban landscapes, and athletics in the city.

District public meetings are scheduled as follows.

Wednesday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawndale Community Building, 9201 Rainbow Drive.

Thursday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Slator Community Building, 1001 W. 38th St.

Online survey will be available through Dec. 1.

Complete the survey and your name will be placed in a drawing for an Apple iPad. i-Pad is provided by the Odessa Parks Foundation.

For more information, call Steve Patton, Director of City of Odessa Parks and Recreation at 368-3548 or email spatton@odessa-tx.gov.

ON THE NET

>> surveymonkey.com/r/ODESSAparks

 

Birthday Celebration

The Fort Stockton Convention & Visitors Bureau has scheduled Paisano Pete’s 40th Birthday Celebration at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Pecos County Coliseum, 1618 Airport Drive, Fort Stockton.

Entertainment performances will be presented by Unlyshed, Jake Ward and Grupo Peligro.

A birthday cake contest will be conducted. Cake rules include 1/2 sheet cake, Paisano Pete themed and delivered to coliseum by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. Prizes will be awarded.

Admission is free. BYOB.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4rg6tdm

 

Sounds of the Season

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/u35upcd

Posted in on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
40°
Humidity: 75%
Winds: SSW at 1mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 77°/Low 56°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 74°/Low 54°
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 74°/Low 44°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]