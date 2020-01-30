5th Annual Mental Health Conference set

Midland ISD, the Midland ISD Education Foundation and Chevron are teaming up again this year to host the 5th annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church, 2104 W. Louisiana Ave., in Midland.

Ector County ISD Executive Director of Guidance and Counseling Nancy Vanley said she and a few of the other district counselors plan to attend.

This year’s topic is “Understanding Polyvagal Theory.” The event draws counselors, therapists and mental health providers from around the region — particularly those who work with children.

This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. George Thompson, Chief Medical Officer at KidsTLC, a child behavioral health agency in the greater Kansas City area. Thompson will talk about polyvagal theory, which explains the relationship between the autonomic nervous system and social behavior.

The Mental Health Conference will take place at First Baptist Church of Midland’s Fellowship Hall, which is located on the Cuthbert Avenue portion of the facility.

The gathering starts with registration and breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Opening remarks are at 9 a.m.; 9:30 a.m. is the keynote speaker; 11:30 a.m. is lunch; and breakout sessions start at 1 p.m.