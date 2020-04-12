EOC staff focus on stopping spread

They are detectives of sorts.

But these detectives don’t look for criminals. Their job is to help trace the origins of where those who are positive for COVID-19 in Ector County got the infectious virus that is sweeping the nation.

They also seek to warn those who have been in contact with confirmed positive cases that they may need to self-quarantine or come in for a test.

Margaret Gonzalez is the lead investigator for the Ector County Health Department’s Emergency Operations Center. As soon she gets into the office, she checks the EOC email to see if they’ve had any positive cases come in since the day before.

Those cases could come from Odessa Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital or any of the 45 private testing providers, she said.

Gonzalez said that one of the four case investigators will collect data on positive cases.

“The case investigator’s job is not only to get the data on the confirmed case, but also anybody who may have been exposed to the confirmed case,” she said.

Case investigators, Gonzalez said, gather work contacts, household contacts and non-household contacts and then make a list out of that data of those who need to be contacted because of exposure. Usually, she said, they ask the confirmed case to email a list of the contacts they’ve had up to three to five days prior to showing symptoms.

“Also in the email we like possible dates of exposure with those contacts, and of course contact information,” she said.

After creating a list, they create a summary of those exposed people to give to contact tracers. There are a total of 14 contact tracers, she said. Eight are Health Department staff and six are county staff members. Those contact tracers are tasked with calling each individual potentially exposed and then they relay that information back to an investigator who then reviews the data and then that data is entered into a database to centralize and archive that information

“Currently that information is only viewed by our staff,” Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said.

Garcia said that with one case they’ve had as little as 17 contacts, but the longest contact list they’ve gathered from one case was 90 people. Garcia said it took over a week.

“It’s just a web,” she said. “It keeps on expanding.”

Garcia said that they have cross-trained most of their staff to be contact tracers and are currently training UTPB students to contact trace.

“Our hope is to eventually get a drive-thru clinic going and so that’s why we’re trying to train as many people we can to do tracing, because once we know when we do that and our numbers are changing so much, then we’re gonna have to have a lot more tracing.”

Garcia said that the clinic would still have to meet CDC guidelines and that they are training only five people at a time to keep distance. She said that the problem with testing those who are asymptomatic is that they can result in a false negative.

The investigation center is full of people wearing masks while working, but Garcia said she is balancing volunteers with the room they currently have at the Southside Senior Center.

County Commissioner Dale Childers said that they have trained volunteers who have later felt uncomfortable with the task of cold calling people and asking them personal information.

Garcia said that those who are tracing make a connection with the people they have to call and if someone in a household with a positive case needs groceries they offer them resources to stay at home rather than go out and possibly expose someone.

Garcia said that if someone is positive, “They have to go seven days plus three consecutive days after that with no symptoms and then we consider them recovered.” She said. Once they recover, a lot of those people need releases to go back to work. Garcia said those people need to contact their physician to get a release and that the CDC recommends that those people have to get two consecutive negatives before returning to work.

Ector County Health Department Epidemiologist Amrinder Chahal said that people need to be following CDC guidelines on social distancing, but, “that social distancing is not going to work unless we separate positives from the negatives to limit the spread so that’s our job here.”

He said the job is to quickly identify people who tested positive, isolate them from the rest of the population and make sure to follow up with those people when they recover.

Chahal’s job is to keep track of the numbers, he said.

“How many contacts we have had with these confirmed cases, any notification of a positive case that comes to us…we assign those cases to our staff.”

He monitors all the investigators and the tracers.

Garcia said that the traces have reached out to over 500 people from the positive cases investigated in Ector County.

Garcia said that each day, they have doctors come in to look at each case individually checking on the exposure dates, onset dates, symptoms of patients when they exposed others. Those doctors then recommend tests depending on the data, and isolation for others, Garcia said.