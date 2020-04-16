Leeper invites people to take part in "National Backyard Campout"

He found a solution that didn’t take long to find. In fact, it was literally in his own backyard.

Leeper and his family are taking part in the “National Backyard Campout” April 17, which invites parents and families to set up a camping adventure to make memories, enjoy a fun night at home and take the minds off of everything surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The night out is sponsored by Trail Life USA, a scouting group established in 2013 that is based out of several different churches across the country and describes itself as a “Christ-centered, boy-focused, character, leadership and adventure organization”.

Leeper is one of the leaders of the troop that is based out of Colonial Bible Church in Midland.

He is also the father of four, including three daughters and 9-year-old son Kiptyn, who is one of 15 members of the troop that was established last fall.

“With everything that’s going on, the kids need some good stability,” Leeper said. “We don’t want to totally remove them from what’s going on but we want to show that we can still have fun in our backyard.”

Trail Life USA will have a live broadcast on its website Friday night that includes a virtual story time. It also has suggestions for games, activities and recipes for outdoor cooking.

There is also the opportunity for families to share moments on social media and the group will also be giving away prizes in the process.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Steve Padgett, national event leader for Trail Life USA said in a press release about the event. “This is a great opportunity for families to spend time together, and create memories and habits that will continue long after this homebound time is over.”

Leeper echoed that sentiment about his own family. He added that this event is something that Kiptyn and the rest of the family bought into right away when asking if they wanted to take part of it. It’s a good chance to connect with the troop as well, even if they’re not all together physically.

“We are outside the majority of the time at our meetings,” Leeper said. “Kiptyn is excited that he gets to share most of what he’s learned with the rest of the family.”

He added that the troop typically meets every other Saturday and were just getting established as a new group. That changed when the coronavirus caused the cancellation and postponement of schools, meetings and other events across the country and the world.

“We got into a good groove with the regular meetings and learning the different skills that Trail Life offers,” Leeper said. “This is a chance to remind people that the outdoors are still there even though we haven’t met as a group in recent weeks.”

The 15 members of the group are spread out over Midland, Greenwood and Seminole according to Leeper.

He says that there are a few other families who will be participating as well.