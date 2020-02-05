  • February 5, 2020

ORMC to host job fair - Odessa American: Local News

ORMC to host job fair

Posted: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 12:30 pm

ORMC to host job fair

Clinical and healthcare workers seeking new career opportunities are invited to attend Odessa Regional Medical Center’s job fair from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 12 and 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 13 in the East Campus lobby, located at 515 N. Adams Ave. Interviews and offers will be made on-site.

ORMC is looking to fill multiple clinical positions including (but not limited to): radiology director; lab services director; dietitian/NICU dietitian; surgical tech; radiology director; ER charge nurse; MRI lead tech; human resources generalist.

Attendees will meet with clinical directors and hospital staff to learn about career opportunities at ORMC. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available. Call 432-582-8705 for more information.

