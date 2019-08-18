Get your weather via Skype

Viewers tuned in to CBS 7 will notice Chief Meteorologist Tom Tefertiller is using a new format to deliver the weather segment.

Tefertiller is using Skype during the station’s weather report following what he described as a “freak accident” that took place in the studio on July 25.

“I slipped on some cables and I usually catch myself, but I didn’t this time and I landed square on my kneecap on the left side and busted it in three places,” he said. “The fall occurred on a Thursday after our 10 o’clock show.”

The meteorologist temporarily stepped away from his work to have surgery and to begin the recovery process. He said he will not be cleared to return to the station until early September.

“He’s a huge, integral part of what we do every day,” CBS 7 News Director Scott Pickey said. “We didn’t want him to be off the air for six weeks and we asked if he’d be up to Skype from home like we do on Facebook live on the camera in the weather office.”

Tefertiller agreed and an investment was made by the news station to acquire software that could give him remote access to the weather team’s computers.

Monday was the first day the meteorologist broadcasted from home. The weather segment now features a livestream of him in the lower corner of the weather map.

Tefertiller utilizes two laptops to work remotely, one for Skype and one for accessing the station’s computers and forecast information. An iPad is also in the mix to help Tefertiller reference additional weather data.

“It’s like I’m here in the studio but I’m not,” Tefertiller said. “I can actually make graphics or switch weather graphics from here at home.”

Broadcasts will continue to be made from the comfort of his den where his leg can be propped up until he is ready to physically come back to the station.

“I’ve gotten direct emails from viewers saying they’re glad I’m back on air and they had missed me doing the weather,” he said.

Pickey said technology has given Tefertiller a way to be included in the newscast in a way that was not possible even a decade ago.

“I leave it up to him day-to-day,” Pickey said. “If he has physical therapy one day and doesn’t feel like it, we’ve got him covered back here at the station. This is his passion and I think he loves just being able to be a part of the newscast from home while he’s out.”