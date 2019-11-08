Young Professionals of Odessa has scheduled Samaritan 25th Annual Family of the Year Celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Honorees are: Sondra and Toby Eoff, Odessa Family of the Year; Roni and Wes Perry, Midland Family of the Year; and Sewell Family of Companies, 2019 Samaritan.

Keynote speaker will be Karl Rove. Rove served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to George W. Bush.

Volunteers are needed to help deliver plates to tables.

Sign up at tinyurl.com/y4ajhq63.

Go online for more information.