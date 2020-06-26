Governor closes bars

While Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close and restaurants scaled back to 50 percent occupancy on Friday, Odessa Mayor David Turner said that there will be an emergency meeting about a mask order on Monday.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at Floyd Gwin Park in the PAL Gym, 1015 West County Road.

“I can issue the order,” Turner said, “but we have to make sure that council understands everything because they have to approve it in seven days.”

Turner said during Friday’s hospital briefing that he’s received threats from people trying to keep him from proceeding with a mask mandate, but that he didn’t think any of them were serious.

Turner said he doesn’t want to shut down and that’s why he is looking to the mandate. He also said that he didn’t think that law enforcement would be stricter on bars refusing to close, but that the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission will come in and pull liquor licenses.

As the county scaled back detailing that they would only release updated case numbers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Dr. Timothy Benton was the only health department authority available to speak on the issue saying that the health department would, “need time to catch up and need more employees,” to be able to inform the public on a daily basis again.

“It’s just a matter of getting through the volume of work. Obviously, they’ll count the numbers and keep the data going,” adding that some health department staff are putting in long hours sometimes more than six days a week.

“The health department has hired six of the 15 positions that they’ve offered,” Benton said, “Of course that’ll take them a little bit of time to get them trained and fully up to speed,” he said. He also updated that the health department will use their Facebook page more to disperse information.

He also said that the health department is still looking for contact tracers.

Benton cleared up some of the confusion around probable tests saying that the probable tests are not all antigen tests. He said that the health department is following the guidelines that, “If you have an antigen test then you also have to meet criteria of either being exposed to a known positive or being symptomatic. So those are the only people being listed as probables…not all rapid tests go under the category of probable. Some rapid tests are PCR and any PCR test that is positive is a confirmed case. The probables are becoming overwhelming,” he said adding that some of them are being investigated.

Benton said that the National Guard return July 1 and 2 for testing, and people interested can call 512-883-2400.

Clinical Pathology labs are reportedly scaling back on which swabs they will be taking because of the recent surge creating a backlog of tests. To get caught up, they will only be processing hospitalized patients’ tests, an MCH representative detailed.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that CPL communicated that after 10 days of catching up with tests, they would look at what their capabilities are.

“I think that the thousands (of tests) that they received at one time has kinda put them on a backload,” she said.

The health department showed on their website Friday that there have been 807 total cases of COVID-19 in the county with 506 confirmed and 301 probable, 290 people have recovered from the virus and 510 are being reported as active.

The website also showed that 32 people are currently hospitalized, 14 are in ICU and five are on ventilators.

A press release from Medical Center Hospital detailed that 265 patients have tested positive and 23 are in the hospital.

Eighteen patients are on Seven Central including two from Big Bend Regional, one from Ward Memorial, one from Reeves County hospital, one from Focused Care at Odessa and one from Focused Care at Crane.

Five patients are in the critical care unit including one from Ward Memorial, one from Big Bend Regional and one from Focused Care at Odessa. Three of those patients are reportedly on a ventilator. No persons under investigation are in the hospital and 464 tests are pending.

MCH reported that they have 30 beds on seven central, 20 beds in the CCU and currently 23 of the 50 COVID-19 beds are taken. They have a surge plan should they need more beds, the release detailed.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that out of 813 total tests, 59 people have tested positive, 571 have tested negative and 180 tests are pending. Nine patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilators. Seven are from Odessa and two came from Crane, she said. She also reported one new COVID-19 related death at the hospital. The county website did not include that death on their website. Two people were discharged and there were four new admissions on Thursday, Brown said.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office detailed in a press release that 10 inmates at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 inmate tests are pending. One Officer tested positive and is in quarantine and six other officers have pending tests and are quarantined at home.

The release detailed that transportation of inmates outside the facility has been suspended except for medical reasons and inmate recreation has also been suspended with the approval of the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and collaborative efforts and cooperation with local and state agencies.

No employees or inmates are reportedly hospitalized from COVID-19, the report detailed, and ECSO is sanitizing all parts of the jail throughout the day.

All people who are arrested and brought to the jail are reportedly screened by a nurse.

In other COVID-19 news:

Chris Tovar, the Divisional Director for MCH Urgent Cares, said that the average test for an uninsured patient trying to get a COVID-19 test at one of the urgent cares is $350.