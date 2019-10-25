Boo! There’s lots to do

If being scared in a haunted house isn’t quite your thing that’s OK. There are plenty of events going on from now until Halloween for those who like tricks and also for those who just like treats.

Many benefit churches and schools and many offer a safe and less worrisome opportunity for youngsters than traditional trick-or-treating.

So boo to you, Happy Halloween and be safe out there.

ODESSA

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Saturday, Monday through Thursday. There will be a variety of sizes and colors of pumpkins in this year’s patch as well as decorative gourds. There will also be a free opportunity for photos in the patch. Visit tinyurl.com/y637j74n.

Burnet Elementary, 3511 Maple Ave., has scheduled its annual Fall Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/y4vjb77m.

Milam Elementary Fall Piano Recital has been scheduled at 6 p.m. today at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Nimitz Orchestra has scheduled Hauntcert, fall concert, at 6:30 p.m. today at Nimitz Middle School; 4900 Maple Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Party Costume Ball in support of West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts from 7 p.m. to midnight today. There will be a costume contest with cash prize and a Haunted Maze. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Arthur Gonzales and food available for purchase by Cane d'Oro Pizza. Advance tickets are $20 or $15 with five cans of soup or stew or $25 or $20 with five cans at the door. Tickets are available at Copper Rose. Must be 21 and older to attend. Call 332-4718 or visit tinyurl.com/y39uaemd.

BloodyBill.com Home of Def Con 1 & Circus of the Dead, 2215 W. Second St., has scheduled more than 7,000 square feet of haunts from 7 p.m. to midnight today, Saturday, Wednesday through Friday. Admission is $10. Visit bloodybill.com.

Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80 East, has scheduled a Trunk Or Treat from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, prizes, candy and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4n6cv8h.

St. John's Episcopal School has scheduled a Kooky Karnival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, Barns D & E, 4201 Andrews Highway. There will be carnival games, good food, costumes and a silent auction. Visit tinyurl.com/yyleztlt.

1st American Realty, 823 Central Drive, has scheduled its second annual fall festival from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. There will be jumpers, food trucks, cake walk, face painting, train rides, entertainment by the Jesse Garcia Band, vendors and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxftc274.

Altitude Trampoline Park, 5161 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Boo, a Halloween event, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, a dodgeball tournament and music by DJ Toro. Costumes cannot include masks or weapons/projectiles. Face paint is okay. Cost $15.95 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y5lmqnhj.

Club 305, 620 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Bash Saturday. Doors open at 7 p.m. There will be a costume and booty shaking contest. Visit tinyurl.com/y5h727bk.

Neon Moon Karaoke Bar, 2880 Kermit Highway, has scheduled its annual Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. The event includes a costume contest and prizes. Visit tinyurl.com/y3x4og4z.

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled a Halloween Hoot from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. There will be jumpers, games, hayrides, food, pumpkin patch and more. Call 363-0900 or visit tinyurl.com/y4wm6u7x.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be hot dogs, cake walk, maze, games and more. The event is free for children and families. Call 366-4455 or tinyurl.com/yxw77q8l.

The Rock Odessa, 4803 Plaza Blvd., has been scheduled a Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be jumpers, photo booth, music, games, food and more. Call 271-8025 or visit tinyurl.com/y4z9mhjc.

The Knights of Columbus-Council 8773 has scheduled Gooberfest from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N. Grandview Ave. There will be games, spook house, costume contest and trunk or treat. Visit tinyurl.com/yxkxxqx7.

The Odessa Bible Church, 3901 Penbrook St., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be jumpers, kiddie train, booth games and more. Call 337-3944 or visit tinyurl.com/y37yk89l.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4901 Maple Ave., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be frito pie, carnival games, and trunk or treating. Visit tinyurl.com/y5mg35f3.

New Life Church Odessa, 7284 Club Drive, has been scheduled a Harvest Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be jumpers, games, trunks or treats, costume contest (no scary costumes), eating contests, door prizes, guessing games, face painting, photo booth, hot dog dinner, brownie bar and more. The event is free and open to the public. Call or visit tinyurl.com/yxnn3vmv.

Life Change Baptist Church, 1000 N. Texas Ave., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be food trucks, games, prizes and more. Call 617-8127 or visit tinyurl.com/yyxb6lvv.

United Way of Odessa and Glazer's has scheduled the third annual Boo-Ling for Charity Bowling Tournament benefiting United Way of Odessa from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at Cinergy Odessa, 8250 Highway 191. There will be Bowl A Turkey/Win a Turkey, prizes, raffle, silent auction and more. Individual Boo-ler is $125; Booo-ling lane sponsor, $ 150; and Five Person Team, $500. For more information and registration form, call 332-0941. Visit tinyurl.com/yxa96nvm.

The Ector County Independent School District Harp has scheduled a fall concert at 7 p.m. Sunday at Odessa High School Performing Arts Center; 1301 Dotsy Ave. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Cameron Elementary School, 2401 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Zavala Elementary School, 1201 Clifford St., has scheduled a Second Grade Halloween Program starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Crockett Middle School, 2301 Conover Ave., has scheduled a Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be games, music, food, prizes, book fair and more. School appropriate costumes are welcome. No masks, face paint or weapons allowed. Dress code will be enforced. Visit tinyurl.com/yxlhmmzy.

Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School, 601 E. 38th St., has scheduled a Band Halloween Concert starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

The Permian Orchestra & Feeders have scheduled a Spooktacular Halloween Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at MCM Grande Hotel & Fun Dome, 6201 I-20 BL. Tickets are $15. Email Todd.Berridge@ectorcountyisd.org.

Kirko Bangz has been scheduled to perform at a Halloween Concert Wednesday at Farwest, 5850 W. University Blvd. Doors open 6 p.m. All ages welcomed. Tickets tinyurl.com/yynsp7b6.

New Dawn Fellowship, 2110 E.10th St., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be inflatables, games and more. No scary costumes please. Call 653-5259.

The West Texas Dance Club has scheduled a dance night featuring Tommy & the Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at 208 E. VFW Lane. Smoking and alcohol is not allowed. Cover is $7 for members or $8 for non members. Bring a dish to share. Call 528-6308.

The University of Texas Permian Basin English Program has scheduled a Halloween Luncheon Conference, "Vampire Stake Through The Heart," come and go history and literature event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at UTPB Science & Technology Building, first floor lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd. Email Myra Salcedo at salcedo_m@utpb.edu or visit tinyurl.com/y4lnorqo.

Blackshear Elementary School, 501 South Dixie Blvd, has scheduled a Fourth Grade Halloween Program starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., will be offering trick-or-treating indoors from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Fall Fun Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be jumpers, popcorn, cotton candy, games, cake walk, balloon twister and more. Call 332-0248 or visit tinyurl.com/y3o5r5kh.

Odessa First Assembly of God, 1101 N. Lee Ave, has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be free games, free candy, S'mores, and much more. Call 332-2559 or visit odessafirstassembly.com.

Music City Mall, 4101 E. 42nd St., has scheduled Malloween, safe indoor trick or treating until candy runs out, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be free activity books, candy and fun for all ages. Visit tinyurl.com/y5odnmpl.

Downtown Odessa and Crossroads will present Night of Light Downtown between 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, with trick or treating taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. around the Odessa Marriott and Convention Center, Fifth Street and Texas Avenue. There will be carnival style games, rides, jumpers, live entertainment, giveaways and so much more. The event is free, call 335-4682 or visit tinyurl.com/y3valx3h, tinyurl.com/y6ovf2e9, downtownodessatx.com.

The American Legion, Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St., has scheduled a Halloween Party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be costume contest, games, face painting and more. Call 332-3551 or visit tinyurl.com/y23ah2kf.

Dance Connection, 4555 E. University Blvd., has scheduled a Trunk or Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be trunk contest, raffles, food trucks, games, live music, costume contest and OHS Bronchette and DC Dance Team performances. The event is open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/yybnpx9w.

All American Jeep Dodge, 2510 E. Eighth St., has scheduled Jeep-N-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be face painting, jumpers, train, food trucks and more.

Immanuel Baptist Church, 4020 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Light the Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be hotdogs, popcorn, cup cakes, cotton candy, jumpers, trunk or treat games and more. No scary costumes. Call 366-4439.

Ashford Odessa Square Apartments, 222 N. Dixie Blvd., will be passing out candy to trick or treating children from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Call 223-9891.

D3cked Out Halloween Costume/Cosplay Contest has scheduled from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday at La Hacienda Event Center, 12610 Highway 191. Cash awards will be presented for winners. All ages are welcomed. Admission is $10. Visit tinyurl.com/y2zdq3v8.

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled its annual Dia de los Muertos Community Art Day at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the traditions of this widely celebrated holiday, through a free film screening of the movie "Coco," art, and hands-on activities. The modern day Dia de los Muertos is a blending of Catholic and Aztec practices and is a fun and festive way to remember and honor loved ones. Mariachi Armonia will conclude the event with a performance. The event is free and open to the public. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call 550-9696 or visit www.noelartmuseum.org.

Dia De Los Muertos Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at East Pool Road and Dixie Boulevard and end at the Ector County Cemetery. No entry fee required to participate. Call Jesse Porras at 770-9423. Visit tinyurl.com/yyulvzr5.

MIDLAND

Hell's Hallow Haunted House is scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight today, Saturday and Wednesday at Midway Lanes Bowling Alley, 3920 W. Wall St., Midland. Cost is $15 per person. Visit tinyurl.com/y2yg7va2.

Midland Senior Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., Suite 18, Midland, has scheduled a Halloween Dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today. Costumes are encouraged. The cost is $5 per person to be paid at the door. Snacks to share are welcome. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Visit tinyurl.com/y52yhfwt.

Old Midland Trail of Horrors Night's has been scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 19, 25-26, 30-31 at Old Midland Trail Of Horrors, 2512 W. Ohio Ave., Midland. All ages welcomed. Food vendors will be available outside the haunted house. Admission is $15 cash. Visit tinyurl.com/yx95awsh.

DoubleTree by Hilton Midland Plaza, 117 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled a Haunted Hotel Halloween Party from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. today in The Reserve lounge. There will be a costume party, prizes and a live DJ. Visit tinyurl.com/y333vmwn.

Fiddlesticks Farms will celebrate Halloween from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. There will be a costume contest, trick-or-treat through the maze, helicopter rides, fireworks and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y27lksmy.

WowMoms World Midland, 4425 W. Wadley Ave., Suite 120, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There will have a special spooky menu, candy bags, dance sessions in the gym, a candy hide and seek scavenger hunt in the play areas and much more. Visit tinyurl.com/y53qexmv.

Midland College has scheduled Fright Fest from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Chaparral Center, SimLife Center, PE Building and MHAB parking lot, Midland. In case of inclement weather, P.E. building gym. There will be pumpkin carving/decorating, face painting, trunk or treat, games, jumpers, a haunted asylum and food concessions. Call 685-4543 or email thurdle@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

The Permian Basin Apartment Association has scheduled a Totally 80's & Totally Murder event from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 5716 Deauville Boulevard, Midland. There will be a murder mystery, food and drink with ticket and a silent auction to benefit Communities in Schools. Visit tinyurl.com/y4bsxrvw.

The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland, has scheduled Cinema Under the Stars: Hocus Pocus Wednesday. Doors open at 6 p.m. The movie starts at 6 p.m. Call 552-4437 or visit mosc.org.

The Salvation Army, 3500 Park Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Fall Festival, "It's The Great Pumpkin," from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. There will be games, food, candy, door prizes, cake walk, costume contest, and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4cryeml.

VFW Post 4149 of Midland has scheduled a Trunk or Treat Halloween Carnival from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion, 501 Veterans Airpark Lane, Midland. There will be food, face painting, a cake walk, putt putt golf, balloon pop, booths and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y2lqb47u.

The Screamatorium has scheduled a Yard Haunt Fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at 3715 Mark Lane, Midland. Donations are welcomed. Visit tinyurl.com/yy59m4ws.

Midland Park Mall, 4511 N. Midkiff Dr., Midland, has scheduled All Treats, No Tricks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday by JCPenney Court. There will be activities based on Vampirina, Character Card and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yxwztvnx.

The Midland College Fasken Learning Resource Center, 3600 N. Garfield St., Midland, has scheduled a zombie in history, film and popular culture at 6 p.m. Thursday. Texas Tech University Humanities Librarian Rob Weiner will be the guest presenter. Call 685-4726 or email hmarks@midland.edu. Visit www.midland.edu.

The Petroleum Club of Midland, 501 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Spookology Family Science Night from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Participants will experiment with witches brew, creating vampire veins, engineering eyeball structures and building bone bridges. Wear your costume and plan to trick or treat through the Oil Patch. Admission is free. Call 683-4403 or visit www.pbpetro.org.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish and Shrine, 1401 Garden Lane, Midland, has scheduled All Saints Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be Trunk or Treat, pumpkin patch, games and food. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/y5gv4kn2.

The Hispanic Culture Center of Midland will celebrate Dia De Los Muertos from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave, Midland. There will be food, live music and dance performances, altars, trees of life, arts, crafts and more. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.

FORT STOCKTON

The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Halloween event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a costume contest, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/yyh854s6.

First Baptist Church, 401 N. Gillis St, Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center. There will be games, food, prizes and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y3ggvrx8.

The Garage Coffee, Music & More, 1110 N. Main St., Fort Stockton, has scheduled a Halloween Lip Sync Battle by Leadership Fort Stockton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. Tickets to watch are $5 for adults and $3 for children (4-11). Children 3 and under are free. Registration to perform is $15 for solos or $20 for duos/groups. Call 336-2264 or visit tinyurl.com/y3pqctx6.

GARDENDALE

The Gardendale Volunteer Fire Department, 4072 E. Larkspur Lane, Gardendale, has scheduled a Haunted House starting at 7 p.m. today through Thursday. Admission is free, however donations are welcomed. All proceeds will be given to local law enforcement agency. Visit tinyurl.com/yx8mr9zh.

West Texas Cowboy Church, 12144 E. Highway 158, Gardendale, has scheduled a Fall Festival from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be treats, booths and more. Visit tinyurl.com/y4zldxyc.

MONAHANS

5D Steakhouse, 1600 N. Main S., Monahans, has scheduled a Halloween Costume Party at 8 p.m. Saturday. Visit tinyurl.com/yxeoo9l9.