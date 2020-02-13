Affordable housing coming to Odessa

The affordable housing is being built in collaboration between the City of Odessa, the Odessa Housing Finance Corporation and Grow Odessa. Of the 45 homes, 33 will be the Blackshear Edition homes located between Fitch Ave. and Avenida De Mexico while the 12 Smith Heights lots are located between Fitch Avenue and Lamesa Street.

The City gained the lots from an agreement with the Ector County Independent School District while they bought another portion from Oncor, a Texas energy delivery company.

The single family homes will range from around 1,250 square feet and are three bedroom and two bath and a couple of 1,800 square feet homes with four bedrooms.

Assistant City Manager Phillip Urritia said the city has started to work on the infrastructure of the property like water, sewer and roads.

“The benefit of us putting the infrastructure in is that a developer coming in is not gonna have to pay those infrastructure costs and in turn that’s gonna keep the housing price down,” Urritia said.

He added that bidding for developers to build the homes will be in late April or May and exact prices won’t be listed until then. He expects the most expensive home would be around $200,000 while the majority will be in the $160,000 and $170,000 range.

The city’s infrastructure costs for the Blackshear Edition come to $242,717 after splitting the total with Grow Odessa. OHFC is splitting the total infrastructure costs of $230,061 with Grow Odessa for Smith Heights.

Merita Sandoval, director of community development and code enforcement, said that individuals who buy the homes will have to have an income that supports the monthly mortgage payment.

“It’s just considered affordable because there are people out there that can’t afford to purchase housing at a higher cost. So you try to look at housing that’s available to people working their day to day job.”

Urritia detailed that they hope to reach those in the workforce making between 50 percent to 120 percent of median income which is from $36,950 to $88,680 a year.

“This is the city pitching in to help with the housing crisis,” Urritia said, “It’s not about the city making money, it’s us being a player in the housing market to solve the housing crisis in our area.”

Urritia said that these affordable homes will not be section eight housing and will not be housing given out by a waiver by the federal government.

“This is housing that’s particular for working individuals,” he said.

Two houses will be funded by HUD federal funds for low to moderate income families with special assistance offered. Sandoval said that they have a down payment and closing cost assistance program for people who earn 80 percent or less of the median income in Odessa.

“If they are looking to purchase a house, we have two lenders that we work with. If they can qualify for a mortgage through the lender, we can provide up to $20,000 as their down payment and up to $4,000 that goes toward the closing cost.”

She said that they require people to qualify for the program based on household income and household size, but also that they pay 1 percent of the sales price of the house toward the down payment. She said that they will go through an underwriting to ensure a family isn’t put into a position where they are set up to fail.

“It’s really an entry level for somebody to start purchasing a home,” she said relaying that the Home investment partnership grant comes from the city on an annual basis and it helps people who are making 80 percent or less of the median income.

“That’s teachers, that’s police officers, that’s firefighters, that’s definitely public servants that are making that kind of income,” Urritia said.

“Those that are not in the oil industry are still making the basic wages that they were making before the oil started growing and booming. Those are the people that we see a lot of that we’re able to help,” Sandoval added.

The houses are going to be brick with garages, and granite countertops Urritia detailed. They will also have energy star appliances to help keep energy costs down.

The next steps are to request proposals to build the homes from developers and if everything goes to plan Sandoval said she “would think that some of them will be available by the end of the year.”

Potential buyers can contact Jill Miller, director of the Odessa housing finance corporation for more information at 432-362-2349.