  January 5, 2020

Hope & Healing

Hope & Healing

Posted: Sunday, January 5, 2020 1:30 am

Hope & Healing

Virtually every industry association, local and state governments, first responders, community leaders, and activists will gather joining together for what undoubtedly will be a time of hope and healing on Jan. 16 at the La Hacienda Event Center.

The evening will begin with a donor-sponsored Black Tie & Boots benefit dinner, followed by a Hope & Healing community concert featuring Rick Trevino and Clay Walker.

A portion of the proceeds from the dinner and concert will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation’s August 31 Fund, a 501c3 Odessa-based non-profit, formed by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce and benefiting the families of seven deceased and 25 injured.

For more information about the benefit dinner or to make a donation, email hope@basinstrong.com.

Go online for tickets or sponsor tables.

Posted in on Sunday, January 5, 2020 1:30 am.

